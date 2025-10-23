Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 23

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, October 23rd, 2025.

N’Convention: Jonathan’s Ex-Minister Emerges Consensus PDP Chairman

Former Minister of Special Duties in Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has emerged as the consensus Chairmanship candidate in next month’s National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

New Telegraph reports

Senate To Increase Basic Health Care Fund To 2% Of National Revenue

On Wednesday, the Senate pushed for the amendment of the National Health Act, 2014, to increase the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) from one per cent to two per cent of the country’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

Accordingly, the apex

INEC: Amupitan To Resume Ahead Of Anambra Poll

The newly elected Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, is expected to officially assume office next week, ahead of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

New Telegraph gathered

PDP Convention: Lamido, Turaki, Makarfi Lead Chairman Race

Amid growing tension over the forthcoming National Convention slated for November in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Northern leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have resolved to zone the National Chairmanship position to the North-West in a move aimed at unifying the party ahead of the crucial exercise.

The PDP leaders, who are

2027: Agbakoba Assesses Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has assessed the three frontline presidential hopefuls for the 2027 election in Nigeria. He noted that as Nigerians approach 2027, several aspirants have emerged with varying approaches to Nigeria’s challenges, adding that a preliminary assessment made some revelations.

He said President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu Approves 2-Year Tenure Extension For Surveyor-General, Adebomehin

President Bola Tinubu has approved the extension of the tenure of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Mr AbuduGaniyu Adebomehin, by two years.

According to his spokesman

Tinubu’s Committed To Protecting, Advancing Journalism – Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has assured the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains an ally of the media, and was committed to protecting and advancing the journalism profession in the country.

The Vice President recalled

Gov Aliyu Approves 2025 Budget Virement

The Sokoto State Government has approved a budget virement within the existing ₦526 billion 2025 budget as part of strategic efforts to enhance the welfare of citizens and promote sustainable development across the state.

Presiding over the 12th

Okpebholo Announces Recruitment Of 3,000 Teachers

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has unveiled plans to recruit an additional 3,000 teachers as part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the state’s education system.

This announcement

Reps Seek Measures For Ease Of Obtaining Driver’s Licence

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called for urgent measures to clear the persistent backlog and delays in the processing and issuance of driver’s licences across the country.

The resolution followed

Tanker Explosion: Reps Ask NEMA To Provide Relief Materials To Victims

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials and medical support to the victims and families of the Essa Village tanker explosion in Niger state.

It also urged the Federal

My Second Term Bid, A Divine Project – Soludo

Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, has described his second term bid as “A divine project and a mass movement” which ignites a sense of collective purpose and commitment to continued development in the state.

Governor Soludo, who

Anambra Guber: Obi Backs Moghalu At Ogbunike LP Rally

2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi joined the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra state, Dr. George Moghalu, at a campaign rally in Ogbunike, the hometown of the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Mrs. Ifeoma Veronica Okaro, following events in Lagos.

Obi lauded the warmth,

Tinubu Govt Has Failed Nigerians – Adebayo

The 2023 Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has claimed that the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu has failed Nigerians in every aspect of governance.

Adebayo, who spoke

Rape Allegation: PDP Chieftain Arraigned In Kwara

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Local Government Chairmanship candidate of the party in the 2024 council election in the State, Musbau Esinrogunjo, has been arraigned at the state High Court for alleged rape of a minor.

Kwara State Government