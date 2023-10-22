Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 22

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Lagos Govt, FERMA Close 3rd Mainland Bridge, Announces Traffic Diversion

Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), has concluded plans to carry out repair works on the inward Lagos lane of the Third Mainland bridge.

In a public announcement on Saturday evening, the State government

Despite Challenge Of Slavery, Black Still Stands Firm’ – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday at the Diaspora Festival in Badagry said despite the challenge of slavery, black men still stand.

The governor was represented at the grand finale of the event by the Secretary

Allegation Of BVAS Reconfiguration In Kogi False – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described as false, the allegation by the director, New Media, of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship campaign, that three INEC staff “are right now maliciously reconfiguring the BVAS machines in the Government House, Lokoja, with the intention of manipulating the forthcoming governorship election in a part of the state in favour of a candidate.”

INEC in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman Rotimi Oyekanmi

Consider Nigeria First, Timi Frank Tells Justices Of Supreme Court

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Saturday, called on Supreme Court Justices to put the interest of Nigerians first for the sustainability of democracy as they adjudicate on the appeals challenging the eligibility of President Bola Tinubu as President.

Frank made this call in a statement issued in Abuja, in reaction to hearing notices from the court

Wike To Host First Abuja Investment Summit, Expo

There were indications the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike will host the maiden edition of the Abuja Investment Summit and Expo 2023.

The summit said to have been designed to unlock the investment potential of the capital city, is coming at a time when the FCT Administration

IReV: No Glitches In Result Upload For Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls – INEC

Ahead of the anticipated November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that there will be no technical difficulties when the results of the polls are uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

It would be recalled that in the 2023 elections as produced President Bola Tinubu as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

If I Did Not Remove Fuel Subsidy, Nigeria Will…. – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the goals of his administration’s policies and initiatives are to create a society that is more just, moral, and upright.

President Tinubu made the remark on Friday, October

Matawalle Breaks Silence, Says I Didn’t Embezzle Zamfara Cargo Airport Fund

Bello Matawalle, the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, has refuted the claims that he embezzled billions of naira from the state’s shuttered Cargo Airport before handing over to his successor.

The current administration of Governor Dauda Lawal has charged the administration of Matawalle with embezzling public funds

We’re Struggling To Pay Salaries, There’s No Money Anywhere – FG

The Federal Government on Friday declared that President Boal Tinubu-led administration in the face of a growing population and enormous challenges is facing a revenue deficit.

The Federal Government made this known on Friday through the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu in Abuja

Minor Fire Outbreak At Warri Refinery – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that there was a minor fire outbreak at the Port Harcourt Refinery.

In a post on its social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Friday night

Reps Solidly Behind Abbas’ Agenda For Nigeria – Deputy Spokesman

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has reiterated the determination of members of the 10th House to champion legislation that will uplift the lives of Nigerians as well as promote social justice.

Speaking on Friday in an interview with selected journalists in Makurdi, the Benue State capital

Stay Away From Criminality’, Fubara Charges Youths

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has advised young people on how to avoid crime and criminal activity in general.

This was as he encouraged the young people to get involved in worthwhile endeavours and spread the word about positive things happening in their local areas

Alaafin Stool: Absence Of Judge Stalls Hearing Of Suit Filed By Nine Royal Families

The lawsuit filed by nine royal families over the selection of the new Alaafin of Oyo was on Thursday delayed due to the absence of the presidential judge.

It would be recalled that the Alaafin stool became vacant following the passing of Oba Lamidi Atanda Olayiwola Adeyemi

NURTW Crisis: You’re Frustrating Reconciliation Process, Baruwa Tells Lalong

Following the ongoing reconciliation process between the factional National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, the President of the union has accused Simon Lalong, the Minister of Labour and Employment of prejudice.

Baruwa who spoke on Saturday on a statement issued in Abuja

Kogi Guber: Ajaka Reiterates Confidence In The Integrity Of INEC

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the forthcoming Kogi State Governorship elections, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka has reiterated his absolute confidence in the resolve of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a transparently free and fair election on November 11, 2023.

Ajaka while addressing a meeting of Party Stakeholders in Abuja