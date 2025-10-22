Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 22

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025.

#FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Arrested Protesters Will Be Arraigned In Court – Police

Following the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest held in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday, October 20, for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Nigerian Police Force has confirmed the arrest of eight protesters.

New Telegraph gathered that Kanu's lawyer,

INEC: Amupitan To Resume Ahead Of Anambra Poll

The newly elected Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, is expected to officially assume office next week, ahead of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

New Telegraph gathered that

Why Oppositions Fail To Live Up To Expectations – APC

The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has slammed the opposition parties for failing to live up to expectations, describing them as directionless.

The party, who spoke in a press statement

Strike: Resident Doctors To Review 30-Day Ultimatum To FG

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will hold an Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting on Saturday, October 25, to review the 30-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government.

In a notice addressed to the National Officers'

Senate Passes New Law On Child Molesters

The Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly has passed a life imprisonment bill against pedophiles and those who sexually defile minors.

According to the bill passed on Tuesday

Gaza Deal: Trump Issues Strong Warning To Hamas

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Monday threatened to “Eradicate” Hamas if it breached its ceasefire deal with Israel, as Vice President JD Vance travelled to the region to bolster the fragile Gaza truce.

New Telegraph reports that the President Trump administration

Abbas Urges PCC To Go Fully Digital, Enhance Oversight Functions

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has directed the Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Bashir Abubakar, to transform the Nigerian Ombudsman into a fully digital platform capable of real-time complaint tracking, data-driven policy analysis, and seamless collaboration with government ministries and agencies.

Abbas made the charge

Sanwo-Olu Unveils Africa’s Largest University Library At LASU

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday inaugurated the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Library Complex at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, a cutting-edge facility hailed as Africa’s largest university library. The grand unveiling marks a significant milestone in the governor’s vision to position Lagos as a global hub for education and innovation.

The state-of-the-art library

‘There’ll Be Political Tsunami Next Year,’ Wike Boasts

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has predicted an unprecedented political tsunami in 2026.

While political heavyweights from

Senate Lauds EFCC For Result-Oriented Anti-Corruption Efforts

The Senate on Tuesday commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its outstanding performance in the fight against economic and financial crimes, particularly the remarkable progress achieved in 2024.

The commendation followed the adoption

Senate Moves To Protect Employees Against Workplace Injuries, Disabilities, Others

The Senate on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to repeal the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and Employees’ Compensation Acts to enact a new Nigeria Social Security Trust Fund Act, 2025.

The proposed legislation aims to provide

Kogi Gov, Ododo Commissions Road, Hospital Projects In Ekiti

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has commended his Ekiti State counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji, for his exemplary leadership, describing him as a visionary and well-prepared leader whose performance continues to transform the state.

Ododo said Oyebanji's achievements

Shettima: Tinubu Remains Committed To Girl-Child Education

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to advancing girl-child education across Nigeria.

Shettima stated this on Monday

Otti Has Not Joined APC, Says Abia Commissioner For Information

The Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, has debunked reports alleging that Governor Alex Otti has defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting in a statement on Monday,

2027: Ohanaeze Lagos Declares Support For Tinubu

The Lagos State community of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Monday declared its full support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

Chief Sunday Udeh, President General