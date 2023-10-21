Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 21

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, October 21, 2023.

FG Not Undermining Resolutions Of Agreement With Labour, Lalong Tells NLC

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has said the Federal Government was not undermining resolutions it had with labour on the 2nd of October 2023, as alleged by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Recall that the NLC had accused the Minister of Labour of partiality by taking sides

JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints Shaakaa As New Auditor-General

President Bola Tinubu on Friday named Shaakaa Chira as the official Auditor-General of the Federation, in line with the Federal Civil Service Commission’s (FCSC) recommendation.

Tinubu approved the appointment of Shaakaa in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday in Abuja

JUST-IN: Tinubu Waives ‘No Work, No Pay’ Order For Resident Doctors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” order that had been imposed on the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) striking members.

It would be recalled that the "No Work, No Pay" mode was implemented on August 1, 2023

LP Petitions INEC Over Plot To Remove Rep Ogar

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alleging subtle efforts by the legal department of the commission to overturn the election of a member of the House of Representatives from Abia State, Hon. Amobi Ogar.

In the letter signed by Its National Publicity Secretary, Obiorah Ifoh

Kalu Hails A’Court For Upholding His Election

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has applauded the Court of Appeal for dismissing the petition of the Action Alliance (AA), which challenged his election of February 25, 2023, for Bende federal constituency of Abia state.

It would be recalled that the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the state capital had in August

Nat’l Mosque Demolition Allegation Against Wike, Mischievous Campaign – Muslim Leaders

The members of the Abuja National Mosque Management Committee have said that the allegation that FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike ordered partial demolition of the Mosque, was a mischievous campaign against him.

They stated that those sponsoring the falsehood on social media

Guber Polls: INEC To Deploy 46,084 Ad Hoc Staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will deploy a total of 46,084 ad hoc staff for the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

The commission also disclosed that the 18 political parties participating in the elections

PDP Youths Threaten Legal Action, Protest To Force Assembly’s Probe Of Akeredolu’s Health

Following the expiration of the three-day ultimatum given to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to resume or resign, the youth wing of the opposition’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the State House of Assembly to set up a medical panel to investigate the health status of the governor.

Addressing a press conference at the PDP Secretariat in Akure

NDC Replies Gumi, Says Wike Has Right To Lead FCT Ministry

Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Islamic cleric, has come under fire for requesting that President Bola Tinubu remove the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike from his position as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a video sermon that when viral on Thursday, the renowned scholar warned

Timi Frank To Tinubu: You Cannot Stop CIA, FBI From Doing Their Job

Timi Frank, a former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to step down before his past actions and background disgrace by the United States of America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

New Telegraph recalls that the FBI declared that in October that it would make available roughly 2,500 papers

How Ousted President Bazoum Attempted To Flee Niger – Coup Leaders

The coup leaders in the Niger Republic on Thursday said the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum attempted to flee their captivity.

Amadou Abdramane, the coup spokesperson made this known while speaking

BREAKING: Tinubu Finally Approves New Minimum Wage To Civil Servants

President Bola Ahmed Tonubu has approved the sum of Thirdty Five Thousand Naira (N35,000) to all federal civil servants in order to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

This was contained in a document signed by Ekpo U. O. Nta, Chairman

Reps Urge FG To Appoint 9 Supreme Court Justices

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to appoint 9 new Justices to the Supreme Court in order to expedite the hearing and determination of matters for effective and efficient justice delivery in Nigeria.

The advice was given following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Patrick Umoh

Health Sector: Tinubu Names Ohiri, Aina NHIA, NPHCDA Bosses

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has named Dr Kelechi Ohiri as the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and Dr Muyi Aina as the Executive Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

President Tinubu approved the appointment of two new CEOs for agencies