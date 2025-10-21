Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 21

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, October 21st, 2025.

#FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Crowd May Grow Bigger Than Nepal’s Revolution – Sowore

Leader of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Protest, Omoyole Sowore, has warned that the protest may gain momentum in the coming days to a level that the crowd would grow bigger than what was seen on the streets of Nepal during the recent mass revolt in that country.

Addressing the protesters

Tinubu Acknowledges Kwankwaso’s Invaluable Services To Nation On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, an influential politician and former governor of Kano State, on his birthday on Tuesday.

President Tinubu, in his

Tinubu’s Reforms Attracting Govs, Senators, Reps, Others To APC – Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said that the continuous defection of governors, senators and other politicians from the opposition parties to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is as a result of the courageous reforms and policies initiated by the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

He stated this when

Abbas, Algerian Counterpart Sign MoU On Parliamentary Exchange, Democracy

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the People’s National Assembly of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Speaker Abbas signed the MoU

#FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Sowore, Others Flee As Security Operatives Take Over Protest Grounds

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and organiser of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, alongside other protesters, has escaped gunshots at the protest grounds.

New Telegraph gathered that

The MoU seeks to establish

Defection: I’m Not Leaving PDP – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has said he has no plan to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke, who doubles as the

NLC Threatens Strike, Gives FG 4-Week Ultimatum To Meet ASUU, Other Unions’ Demands

The crisis in education has taken another dimension, as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a four-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to conclude negotiations with all tertiary institutions-based unions or risk a total shutdown of activities nationwide.

The NLC President,

FG Targets 20,000 Jobs Annually As Shettima Flags Off NJFP 2.0, Policy Dialogue

The Federal Government of Nigeria is targeting the creation of at least 20,000 jobs annually through the launch of the second phase of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), aimed at connecting high-potential graduates with real-world work experience, training, and mentorship.

To spearhead the initiative

Tinubu Pledges Support, Charges Judiciary To Intensify Anti-Corruption Fight

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Nigerian judiciary to remain steadfast, impartial, and incorruptible in dispensing justice, warning that the breakdown of any society begins when those entrusted with interpreting its laws become compromised.

He said his administration

Onanuga Slams Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejimakor For Joining Sowore-Led Protest

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has criticised Aloy Ejimakor, one of the lawyers representing detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, for participating in a protest organised in Abuja by activist Omoyele Sowore.

In a post on his official X handle

Zamfara: Fighting Insecurity Collective Obligation – Gov Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has reminded all stakeholders that the fight against lingering insecurity in the state is a collective obligation of his administration.

Governor Lawal made this

PDP Dismisses Anyanwu’s Forgery Claim

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has dismissed allegations of signature forgery raised by its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The PDP National Publicity

Ondo Govt Pays N2.4bn Gratuity Backlog For Retirees

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has flagged off the bulk payment of ₦2.4 billion gratuity arrears to 2016 and 2017 retirees in the state service.

The Governor has promised

Lagos Doctors Tackle Commissioner Over Salary Deductions

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, has accused the Lagos State Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, of not telling the truth over the lingering issue of salary deductions from Lagos doctors’ pay, insisting that the September 2025 salaries of doctors in the state have indeed been reduced.

The NMA made the declaration on

Otu Signs Two Bills To Strengthen Education, Land Administration Frameworks

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has signed into law two pivotal bills passed by the State House of Assembly the Cross River State, namely, the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Obubra (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Cross River State Office of the Surveyor-General Bill, 2025, marking another milestone in his administration’s commitment to institutional reforms and sustainable development.

Speaking during the signing