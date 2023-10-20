Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 20

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, October 20 2023.

Reps Urge FG To Appoint 9 Supreme Court Justices

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to appoint 9 new Justices to the Supreme Court in order to expedite the hearing and determination of matters for effective and efficient justice delivery in Nigeria.

The advice was given following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Patrick Umoh…Read more

Appointment Of Soneye As NNPCL Spokesman Apt For Oil, Gas Industry – NUJ

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has described the appointment of Per Second News publisher, Femi Soneye as the Chief Communications Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) as apt given the transition in the oil and gas industry.

The Union commended the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Malam Mele Kya…Read more

PDP May Sanction Ihedioha Over Absence At Imo Guber Rally

The hammer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) may fall on former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, for his absence at the party’s governorship campaign flag-off in Owerri on Wednesday.

Ihedioha had obtained a PDP nomination form to vie for the party’s ticket for the November 11 election…Read more

INEC: Dismissal, Withdrawal Of 891 Petitions, Credibility Of 2023 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is inappropriate to assess its credibility or the conduct of the 2023 general election on the number of petitions filed by litigants.

The commission, which was reacting to a media report, that “INEC’s credibility sinks as 94% contested posts await tribunal…”Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Bow To Pressure, Withdraws Kashim Imam’s Nomination

On Thursday, President Boa Tinubu withdrew the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) amid criticism from opposition and eminent Nigerians.

The withdrawal notice was contained in a statement made available to New Telegraph…Read more

Tinubu Sacks FRSC, NBC, FRSC, VON CEOs, Names New NAN MD

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday sacked the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the Nigerian Press Council (NPC), the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRSC), the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Voice of Nigeria (VON), the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Nigerian Regulatory Council (NRC), and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) amongst others.

This was as the President approved the appointment of the eight new CEOs for Parastatals and Agencies…Read more

NNPC Speaks On Petrol Scarcity, Queues In Lagos, Others

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has confirmed that there is no shortage of fuel in Lagos and other regions of the country.

Speaking in a statement issued on Thursday by the NNPC Retail…Read more

Wike Warns Resident Doctors Against Embarking On Strike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja against its plan to embark on industrial action.

It would be recalled that the resident doctors have engaged in intermittent industrial actions…Read more FG To Shut Third Mainland Bridge 24 Hours For Repairs The Federal Government on Thursday announced the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos starting from midnight of Saturday, October 21 to midnight of Sunday, October 22 to carry out repairs. The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha…Read more Impeach Akeredolu, PDP Charges Ondo Assembly The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State and the State House of Assembly differed sharply on the call for the impeachment of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for allegedly violating Section 193(2) of the 1999 constitution. While the PDP through its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei said it was time to impeach the governor…Read more Bayelsa Guber: I’m Not Campaigning Under Peter Obi – LP Candidate The Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Bayelsa State, Udengs Eradiri, on Wednesday, said that he is not campaigning under the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi. According to Eradiri, he is contesting in the November 11, 2023 election…Read more Gumi Knocks Wike Over Israeli Ambassador Visit Kaduna-based renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has heavily criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for his recent meeting with the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria in his office. Gumi in a video sermon shared on his official Facebook page on Wednesday…Read more Parents Protest As UNILAG Asks Students To Bring Their Own Mattresses Parents are currently protesting at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) after the institution asked students staying on campus to bring their own mattresses and personal items to the halls of residence due to health reasons. New Telegraph reports that the management of UNILAG…Read more Subsidy: Coalition Accuses CNPP Of Blackmailing Mele Kyari, NNPCL The Coalition for Good Governance and Open Leadership in Nigeria has accused the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) of blackmailing the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, one of the leaders of the coalition, Declan Ihekaire…Read more Reno Omokri Knocks Peter Obi As Mr Ibu Seeks Financial Assistance Former presidential aide and social media activist, Reno Omokri has mocked the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for not helping Nollywood actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu financially, despite his plea for financial assistance regarding his health issue. New Telegraph recalls that in the build-up to the 2023 general election…Read more Philip Aduda, Zakari Angulu Pay Wike Courtesy Visit In Abuja Two former lawmakers, Senator Philip Aduda and Hon. Zakari Angulu on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike at his office in Abuja. Wike received the two legislators who had previously represented the nation’s capital in the National Assembly on Thursday, October 19…Read more