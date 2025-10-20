Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 20

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, October 20th, 2025.

#FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Court Orders Sowore To Steer Clear Of Aso Rock, NASS

Ahead of the October 20 planned nationwide protest, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restricted human rights activist and Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (ACC), Omoyele Sowore and others from taking activities anywhere close to the presidential villa, Aso Rock, Abuja and other important national institutions.

Osinbajo Leads ECOWAS Election Observation Mission To Côte d’Ivoire

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has appointed Nigeria’s former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as the Head of its Election Observation Mission to the upcoming presidential election in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, scheduled for October 25, 2025.

PDP Nat’l Convention In Fresh Crisis As Anyanwu Denies Signing INEC Letter

The upcoming November 15 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faces fresh uncertainty as the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has disclaimed a letter purportedly sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as forged.

#FreeNnamdiKanuNow: We Didn’t Approach Court To Stop Protest – Police

CSP Benjamin Hudeyin, the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), on Sunday, reacted to the news report making the rounds that the police tried to stop the October 20 planned nationwide protest, tagged #FreeNnamdiKanuNow, through the court.

Benin On 9th Coronation Anniversary

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, on the ninth anniversary of his ascension to the throne, lauding his commitment to peace, unity, and cultural renaissance within the Benin Kingdom and beyond.

2027: Kaduna Will Deliver 95% Votes To APC – Gov Sani

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, on Saturday boasted that the 95 per cent votes in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election in the state will go to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Income Earned Abroad, Repatriated Into Nigeria Exempted From Tax – Oyedele

Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, has clarified that income earned abroad and repatriated into Nigeria by non-resident individuals is exempted from tax, whether or not such income was taxed abroad.

Tinubu Congratulates Osinubi At 70

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Punch Nigeria Limited, as he celebrates 70th birthday anniversary.

Oborevwori Pledges Partnership With NDDC, Chevron On Omadino–Okerenkoko–Escravos Road Project

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to collaborate with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) on the ambitious Omadino–Okerenkoko–Escravos Road and Bridges project, describing it as a transformative infrastructure initiative that will unlock economic potential in the state’s coastal communities.

Domestic Violence: Ned Nwoko Breaks Silence, Accuses Regina Daniels Of Drug Abuse

Senator Chinedu Munir Nwoko popularly known as Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian lawyer, philanthropist, and politician who serves as the senator representing Delta North senatorial district has reacted to viral allegations of domestic violence leveled against him by his wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, describing the claims as “false and unprovoked,” while accusing the actress of battling drug and alcohol addiction.

Convention: PDP’s Fate Hangs On Court Verdict

The case, which judgement is expected to be delivered before this month end, will also determine if the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike and his supporters will remain relevant in the party or not.

Investing In Human Capital Spurs Technological Innovation – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said that increased investment in human capital development has the potential to significantly boost a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through innovation and technological progress.

Otu Flags Off 2025 Carnival Dry Run, Invites Foreign Revellers To Calabar

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State on Sunday flagged off the 2025 Carnival Calabar Dry Run, marking the beginning of what promises to be a grand celebration of culture, unity, and creativity, as the world-renowned event celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Zamfara APC Denies Plan To Receive Gov Lawal Into Party

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked a report circulating online claiming that the party has set up a committee to welcome the state governor, Dauda Lawal, into its fold.

Defections: Like PDP, You’ll Soon Learn Bitter Lessons, ADC Tells APC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said there is nothing surprising about the ongoing wave of defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) by governors and political officeholders, warning that the ruling party will soon face the same fate as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

