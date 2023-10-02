Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, October 2, 2023.

BREAKING: Tinubu Extends N25,000 Provisional Wage To All Grade Levels

Following the backlash that greeted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Independence Day Broadcast, the Federal Government has bowed to pressure as they announced that the N25,000 provisional wage increase announced for low-grade workers is now applicable to all levels of civil officials.

The Chief of Staff (Cos) to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila…Read more

Tinubu’s Independence Day Speech Uninspiring – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the Independence Day broadcast of President Bola Tinubu as insipid, uninspiring, and empty.

Atiku in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu…Read more

BREAKING: Labour Rejects FG’s N25,000 Interim Salary Proposal

), have outrightly rejected President Bola Tinubu’s proposed provisional wage increment of N25,000 for low-grade workers.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu had during his October 1st live broadcast…Read more

JUST-IN: BUA Announces Reduction In Cement Price

The manufacturers of BUA cement on Sunday announced the reduction in the price of cement from N6,000 to N3,500 per bag.

Sunday Telegraph reports that this price reduction is coming shortly after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu two weeks ago…Read more

Tinubu’s N25,000 Wage Increase Insulting – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Bola Tinubu’s promise to add N25,000 to the salary of low-grade workers for only six months, amidst the unbearable cost of living, is an insult.

The party also added that the promised cash transfer programme to an additional 15 million vulnerable households…Read more

FG Directs MDAs To Commence 1% Mandatory Employees’ Compensation Contribution

The Federal Government has directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to commence the mandatory contributions of 1% of the emoluments of all public servants to the Employees’ Compensation Scheme of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)

The directive was contained in a circular dated September 22, 2023…Read more

CJN To Swear In 23 Judges Of Federal High Court

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on October 4 swear-in the newly appointed 23 Judges of the Federal High Court at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Press and Information of the apex court, Dr Festus Akande…Read more

FG Has No N50bn Plea Bargain Agreement With Emefiele – AGF

The Federal Government on Sunday said it has no N50 billion planned non-prosecution plea bargain with the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele was reported to have entered into a plea bargain with the government on the condition of surrendering N50 billion…Read more

Nigeria At 63: Jonathan Sends Strong Message To Nigerians

Dr Goodluck Jonathan, the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has lauded Nigerians for their steadfastness in the face of the nation’s meagre achievements and developmental obstacles since independence.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, October 1 to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary…Read more

Nigeria At 63: Tinubu Approves N25,000 Pay Rise To Low-Grade Civil Servants

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved an additional N25,000 to the monthly salary of junior cadre employees in the federal civil service payable for the next six months.

He made the announcement on Sunday in his broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary…Read more

BBNaija All-Stars: GenZ Baddie, Ilebaye Wins N120m Grand Prize (Photos)

22-year-old Ilebaye Precious Odiniya from Level Up Season 7 has emerged winner of the All-Stars edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 8.

GenZ Baddies as she is fondly called beats the 2019 “Pepper Dem” season winner…Read more

Nigeria At 63; Soludo Names Anambra Airport In Honor Of Late Chinua Achebe

As part of the activities marking the 63rd Independence anniversary celebration in Anambra state Gov Charles Soludo has named the Anambra Airport Umueri, Prof Chinua Achebe International Cargo Airport.

The Airport which was built by the immediate past Governor of Anambra state Chief Willie Obiano…Read more

Nigeria At 63: President Tinubu Independence Day Broadcast (Full Speech)

ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU, GCFR, PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA IN COMMEMORATION OF THE 63RD INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY OF NIGERIA ON SUNDAY, 1ST OCTOBER, 2023

Dear Compatriots,

It is my unique honour to address you on this day, the 63rd anniversary of our nation’s independence, both as the President of our dear country and, simply, as a fellow Nigerian…Read more

FCT Won’t Totally Ban Okada, Until Alternative Is Provided – Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has finally assured that the administration will not completely ban the commercial motorcycle business, otherwise known as Okada, until a viable alternative transportation system is provided for residents.

This has allayed the fears of both the operators and residents who have been expressing concerns, and speculation…Read more

Nigeria At 63: Best Days Still Ahead – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that the country is currently at a crossroads in the nation’s history and so the moment calls for renewed hope, unity, and a shared commitment to prosperity on the part of citizens of the state and Nigerians in general.

Governor Makinde’ stated this in his address titled:” Renewed Hope for Unity & Prosperity”…Read more

Nigeria@63: CAN To FG, Stabilise Economy, Address Insecurity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps in addressing the critical challenges confronting the country, especially insecurity and unstable economy which has thrown millions of Nigerians into abject poverty.

CAN in a message signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh on Sunday in Abuja to celebrate the country’s 63rd independence anniversary…Read more