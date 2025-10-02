Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 2

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, October 2nd, 2025.

PENGASSAN Suspends Strike, Vows To Resume Without Notice If…

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has suspended its nationwide industrial action, which it embarked on to protest the sack of over 800 workers of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company.

The President of PENGASSAN,

FCT Election: Obi, Obidients Rally Support For ADC AMAC Candidate

The Labour Party (LP)Candidate in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi and members of Obidient Movement, have thrown support to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chairmanship candidate for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Dr Moses Paul.

At a special Independent

65th Independence: US Congratulates Nigeria, Reaffirms Strong Bilateral Ties

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has extended warm congratulations to Nigeria on the occasion of its 65th Independence Anniversary, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Africa’s largest democracy.

In a statement issued on

Adeleke Grants Amnesty To 36 Convicts To Mark Nigeria’s Independence

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has granted amnesty to 36 convicts currently serving sentences at the Nigerian Correctional Service facilities in Ilesa and Ile-Ife.

The gesture, made in line

65th Independence: Sanwo-Olu Reaffirms Inclusive Governance

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday restated his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, social protection, and unity as Nigeria celebrated its 65th Independence Anniversary.

Speaking during the 65th

26 Deaths In Kogi Boat Mishap Unfortunate – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has lamented the recent boat accident in Kogi State, which killed 26 passengers.

Abbas expressed sadness over the

Independence: Fubara Felicitates Tinubu, Nigerians At 65

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has extended warm felicitations to President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians across the world on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a goodwill message released

Independence: Nigeria On Course For Greatness Under Tinubu – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has stated that the country is currently experiencing a rebirth, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated the capacity to make decisions that past leaders previously avoided .

He also emphasised that the president's

Boat Mishaps: Tinubu Urges Operators To Prioritize Safety Over Financial Gains

President Bola Tinubu has urged operators of water transportation in the country to prioritise safety over financial considerations in their daily business.

The President gave this warning

Lagos Govt Counters Obi’s Claims On Trade Fair Complex Demolitions

The Lagos State Government has dismissed recent claims by the 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, regarding the demolition of illegal structures at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.

Obi, who visited the complex earlier

PENGASSAN/Dangote Refinery Dispute Over – FG

The Federal Government has successfully brokered peace in the ongoing dispute between the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) after two days of conciliation meetings.

In a statement released

65th Independence: Peace Restored In Northern Communities – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has announced that peace has returned to hundreds of liberated communities in Nigeria’s North-West and North-East regions.

Speaking in his 65th Independence Day national broadcast on Wednesday,

Oluremi Tinubu Condoles Death Of Somtochukwu Maduagwu

First lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the untimely death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a young and promising journalist with Arise TV, who tragically passed away on Monday night, September 29, 2025, in Abuja.

The 29-year-old journalist

Eastern Rail Project: Tinubu Pledges To Turnaround Transportation Sector

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu pledged to transform Nigeria’s infrastructure as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved $3 billion to complete the Eastern Rail Project.

President Tinubu, who gave this

Independence: Aiyedatiwa Calls For Unity, Renewed Patriotism

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the 65th Independence Anniversary of the country, paying glowing tribute to the sacrifices of nationalist heroes and calling on citizens to embrace unity, patriotism, and collective responsibility in building a stronger nation.

In his Independence Day