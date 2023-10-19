Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 19

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, October 19 2023.

Nigeria Lost N2.9trn Between 2018/2020 To Contract, Procurement Fraud- Olukoyede

The newly appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, on Wednesday, revealed that Nigeria lost N2.9 trillion to contract and procurement fraud between 2018 and 2020.

Olukoyede made the revelation while fielding questions from Senators

Lagos Earmarked N4.635bn To Upscale Arts, Tourism, Entertainment In 2023

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture has disclosed that a sum of four billion, six hundred and thirty-five million was budgeted for the upscaling of tourism, arts, and culture in the State for the year 2023.

Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka also declared that the impacts of the planned Lagos Film City

Certificate Saga: NADECO Drags Tinubu To ECOWAS

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), has petitioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over allegations of forgery against President Bola Tinubu.

The pro-democracy group urged the regional body to probe the certificate forgery allegations against Tinubu especially

US To Sanction 10 Hamas Members Over Israel Attack

In response to the unexpected attack on Israel that resulted in over 1,000 deaths and kidnappings, the United States (US) has imposed sanctions on a group of ten Hamas members as well as the financial network of the Palestinian militant organisation in Gaza, Sudan, Turkiye, Algeria, and Qatar on Wednesday.

In an attempt to ease tensions in the rapidly intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas, President Joe Biden travelled to the Middle East

Revocation Order: Wike Grants Religious Organisations Extra Time

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Wednesday said the administration can, on request grant religious organisations extra time to develop the land genuinely allocated to them.

This came on the heels of the Ministerial directives last month, mandating all allottees of land in Abuja to develop or risk revocation

JUST-IN: Senate Confirm Olukoyede As EFCC Chair, Halima Shehu As NSIPA CEO

The Senate has confirmed Ola Olukoyede as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Red Chamber of the 10th National Assembly also confirmed Muhammed Hammajoda as the Secretary of the EFFC and Halima Shehu,

Tinubu’s Security Strategy Yielding Results – Abba

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has described President Bola Ahmad Tinubu’s security strategy in securing Nigeria, as one of the best and something that is already yielding positive results.

The Governor said this in appreciation of the President's giant efforts in ensuring the lives and property of Nigerian,

Israel-Hamas War: Adebayo Urges International Community To Ensure Peace In Middle-East

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo has said that ensuring peace in the Middle East was a debt that the international community owes the region.

Adebayo insisted that getting the Oslo Accord to work again would be a master stroke that would bring an enduring peace in the troubled region.

Senate Begins Screening Of Olukoyede As EFCC Boss, Others

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly has commenced the screening process to confirm the appointment of Ola Olukayode as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Halima Shehu as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Social InvestmentProgramme Agency (NSIPA).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the letter by President Bola Tinubu asking the lawmakers to confirm the nominees

NSE To Develop Policy On Petrol Subsidy, Foreign Exchange Unification

The Nigerian Economic Society (NES) has revealed its plan to create urgent policy concerns to deal with government sectoral plans, the blue economy, foreign exchange unification, education reforms, and petrol subsidies.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected executives in Abuja, NES President Adeola Adenikinju revealed that during the conference in 2024

Atiku Aide Accuses Tinubu Of Secretly Reintroducing Fuel Subsidy

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of secretly reintroducing the fuel subsidy he removed following his emergence as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu during his swearing-in on May 29, 2023, announced the removal of fuel subsidy

INEC Records 1,000 Pre-Election Litigations In 2023 Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it was faced with more than 1,000 pre-election litigations in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

INEC Director, Legal Drafting and Clearance, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, made this known while speaking during a two-day capacity workshop organized for journalists in Akwanga Nasarawa State

Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Guber: Court orders hindering our preparations –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said series of court orders on the November 11 governorship in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states are creating atmosphere of uncertainty in the elections.

Director, Legal Drafting and Contacts, Mrs Toyin Babalola, in a paper she delivered at a two-day training workshop for journalists

JUST-IN: NNPCL Appoints Soneye As Spokesman

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) has appointed Olufemi Oladapo Soneye, as its Chief Corporate Communications Officer.

It disclosed this in a statement signed by its management and posted on the company's social media platform X formerly Twitter, on Wednesday

Appointment Of Jigawa AG As ICPC Chairman, Testament Of Upholding Rules Of Law – Namadi

described the appointment of his Attorney General as the new Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) by President Tinubu as a testament to his dedication and commitment to the rules of law.

Governor Namadi who commended the appointment of Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Jigawa State