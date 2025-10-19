Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 19

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, October 19th, 2025.

Independence Parade Cancellation Not Linked To Purported Coup Attempt – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has debunked an online report (not the Sunday Telegraph) that the cancellation of the 65th Independence Anniversary parade was necessitated by a purported plot to oust President Bola Tinubu through a coup d’etat.

Specifically, the Armed…Read More

Anambra Guber: INEC Begins PVC Distribution, Holds Mock Accreditation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin distribution of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) for the Anambra State governorship election, from Wednesday, October 22.

The five-day exercise,…Read More

Yahaya Bello, Sen Adeyemi Lead 2nd Term Endorsement For Tinubu, Ododo

Former Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello and ex-Kogi West Senator, Smart Adeyemi, on Saturday led an endorsement campaign for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State.

The duo, who separately…Read More

CONYL Backs Senator Kalu On Drug Test For Pilots

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has expressed its support for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s recent statement in the Senate on the issue of pilots using hard drugs before flying aircraft.

CONYL expressed its…Read More

No Issue With PENGASSAN, No Fuel Shortage – Dangote Refinery

Against the backdrop of price hike and shortage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products in the country, the Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin, on Friday said there is no reason for scarcity of petrol and increase in pump price by marketers.

Speaking during the facility…Read More

2027: Wike Knocks Detractors, Endorses Tinubu’s Reelection Bid

Contrary to political insinuation, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed rumours about leaders in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) urging him to contest the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

Wike, who spoke on Saturday…Read More

Media Partnership Crucial For National Security – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has emphasised the importance of collaboration with the media in enhancing national security.

This was disclosed by…Read More

Olukoyede Applauds Media, CSOs’ Efforts At Tackling Corruption

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has commended the media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for their unwavering commitment to the fight against economic and financial crimes, especially Internet fraud in the South West.

He gave this commendation…Read More

Alia: Nigeria Loses N2.3bn Annually To Outbound Medical Tourism

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has said that Nigeria loses about N2.3 billion annually to outbound medical tourism due to inadequate infrastructure and underfunding.

This is just as the paramount…Read More

Tinubu Will Surmount Antics Of Ethnic Politics – Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has declared that President Bola Tinubu will surmount any antics of ethnic politics applied by politicians ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking in a statement…Read More

2027: ST4BN Deepens Grassroots Mobilisation For Tinubu In A’Ibom

In a strong show of unity and political determination, the South-South Zonal Coordinator of Support Tinubu For Better Nigeria (ST4BN) 2027, Chief Bassey Esin, has commended the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the group for the successful hosting of its maiden meeting in Uyo.

‎The event, which took place…Read More

2027: I’ve No Confidence In INEC, Defend Your Votes, Aisha Yesufu Tells Nigerians

Nigerian human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has said she has no confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to deliver a credible election in 2027.

This is as she advised Nigerians…Read More

APC Nat’l Chairman Set To Receive Top ADC Defectors

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has announced that several prominent politicians from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other opposition parties are set to join the ruling party in the coming days.

Speaking during a meeting…Read More

Obi Urges Leadership Integrity At UNN Alumni Conference

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has called for value-driven leadership anchored on integrity, empathy, and human development as the foundation for restoring Nigeria’s dignity.

He made the call in Birmingham…Read More

Capital Base: Wema Bank Exceeds CBN’s Requirement, Raises Over N200bn

As recapitalisation in the banking sector gathers steam, Wema Bank Plc has emerged among the early lenders to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) capital requirements.

In a statement issued on Friday…Read More