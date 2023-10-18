Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today,

Wednesday, October 18 2023.

Reps Assure Tinubu Of Speedy Budget Passage, Compliance With Financial Act

The House of Representatives committee on appropriation has assured President Bola Tinubu of accelerated passage of the 2024 appropriation bill when presented before it.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abubakar Bichi who gave the assurance at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Tuesday…Read more

Atiku: 26.72% Inflation Rate Underscores Tinubu’s Incompetence

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the 26.72 per cent inflation rate underscores the incompetence and cluelessness of the Bola Tinubu administration.

Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu…Read more

Senate Inaugurates Standing Committee To Ensure Compliance With Resolutions

The Senate, on Tuesday, inaugurated its standing Committee on Legislative Compliance, to enforce its resolutions on all its standing Committees as well as all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

The committee, chaired by Senator Musa Maidoki (Kebbi South)…Read more

Dangote, APC Bigwigs, Others Pay Condolence Visit To Lawan

Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on Tuesday, paid a visit to former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, in Gashua, to condole with him over his mother’s death.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, Media Adviser to Senator Ahmad Lawan…Read more

Reps Probe IOCs’ Over Non-Payment Of 3% Operating Cost To Host Communities

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate allegations of non-remittance of three per cent of annual operational expenditure by international oil companies to the Host Communities Development Trust Fund.

It consequently mandated its committees on host communities’ petroleum resources (Downstream)…Read more

Protest Rocks Abuja Over Appointment Of EFCC Chairman

Protesters on Tuesday stormed Abuja’s Streets, condemning the appointment of Mr Ola Olukoyede as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The group, under the umbrella of the Centre For Democracy and Human Rights…Read more

Drama As Ndume Walks Out Of Senate Chamber After Akpabio Ruling

There was a mild drama in the Senate on Tuesday as the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senate Chief Whip Ali Ndume clashed on the floor.

During Tuesday’s plenary, Ali Ndume protested how Akpabio was managing the affairs of the upper chamber…Read more

Zulum Issues 12-Hour Eviction Notice To Brothels, Others In Maiduguri Settlement

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has issued a 12-hour eviction notice to brothels and those involved in illegal activities such as prostitution and drug trafficking in Bayan Quarters, the state capital.

Governor Zulum gave the ultimatum on Tuesday, October 17…Read more

Peter Obi Won 2023 Presidential Election – Babachir

Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has claimed that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), emerged victorious in the February 25 presidential election.

Babachir who made the remark on Tuesday said the presidential election in his opinion was actually won by Peter Obi…Read more

Olukoyede’s Appointment As EFCC Chairman Unlawful, Illegal – Bwala

The appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the new substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been described as illegitimate and illegal.

This was made known by the spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)…Read more

Nigeria’s High Rate Of Poverty Avoidable – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said the high rate of poverty in the country is avoidable with good and focused leadership.

Obi in a message to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty…Read more

Coaltion Calls For Ex-NIPOST Boss, Adepoju Arrest For ‘Refusing To Leave Office’

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has been called upon to arrest Adeyemi Adepoju, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Postmaster General of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) for reportedly refusing to vacate his position.

The Coalition of Civil Society Networks, a civil society organisation (CSO)…Read more

FCTA Lifts Ban On Satellite Towns Building Approvals

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has lifted the ban on building plan approvals at satellite towns across the six Area Councils.

This was even as it disclosed that it had commenced a post-development audit at some of the satellite towns…Read more

Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Olukoyede, Hammajoda As Chairman, Secretary Of EFCC

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, requested the Senate to confirm Mr Ola Olukoyede and Mr Muhammad Hammajoda as Chairman and Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) respectively.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio…Read more

Shettima Addresses Nigerian Students, Others In China (Photos)

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday held a meeting with Nigerian students in Beijing, China, New Telegraph reports.

Shettima At the same time addressed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Ambassadors in China and the staff of the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing…Read more

Tiwa Savage Announces Break From Music, Cancels All Shows

Nigerian sensational singer and Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage has announced the postponement of his historic Wembley Arena concert following her struggle with a virus.

The mother of one who opened up on her struggles in a statement issued via her official Instagram page…Read more