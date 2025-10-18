Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 18

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, October 18th, 2025.

Falana Calls For Withdrawal Of Presidential Pardon List

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana has called on the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to withdraw and review the list of those granted presidential pardon.

In a press release issued

ASUU Strike: Senate Intervenes, Meets Education Minister Tuesday

The Senate, through its Committees on Labour, Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, has waded into the ongoing two-week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU) with a view to breaking the deadlock.

The Committees, in

2027: We’ll Transform Governance In Nigeria – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Friday said the party plans to “Redesign governance” in Nigeria by ending the culture of godfatherism, budget padding, and patronage-driven politics, pledging a new model built on transparency, innovation, and citizen participation.

Budget padding is a

Plateau APC Endorses Tinubu For Second Term

The All Progressives Congress in Plateau State has unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

The endorsement was

FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N2.103trn September Revenue

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has approved the sum of N2.103 trillion as September revenue for sharing to the three tiers of governments, the Federal Government, States and the Local Government Councils.

The approval was confirmed

2027: APC Strong Enough To Manage Defections – Gov Otu

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Edet Otu, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the most formidable political platform in Nigeria, capable of managing the wave of defections and the expectations of both new entrants and long-standing members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with journalists

King Charles III To Visit Pope Leo XIV Wednesday

King Charles III of Great Britain, who is also the head of the Church of England, and his wife Queen Camilla will make a historic state visit to the Vatican next week to meet Pope Leo XIV for the first time.

New Telegraph reports

Security Of Life, Property, A Collective Business – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has called for collective efforts by the government and the people towards addressing the security challenges facing Nigeria.

This is just as the

Leadership Is About Service, Not Ego, ADC Tells Wike

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that his attack on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is undignified of the office he occupies.

Wike had faulted Obi's

Obi, C’Wealth Scribe, Canvass For Inclusivity, Youth Employment

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, have called for inclusivity and youth empowerment.

The duo spoke on

Cardoso: The World Now Bullish On Nigeria

The bold but painful reforms undertaken over the past two years made Nigeria the cynosure of all eyes at the just concluded 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

The Central Bank of Nigeria

Badaru Inspects Defence Production Facilities In Italy

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has undertaken a strategic inspection visit to key defence production facilities operated by Leonardo S.p.A in Northern Italy.

The Minister, who is part

FG Begins 500,000 Hectares Dry Season Farming Initiative

As Nigeria joins other countries to mark this year’s World Food Day, the Federal Government on Friday announced that it has commenced a 500,000-hectare dry-season farming initiative in some states of the federation.

The Minister of State for

Subsidy Reform Must Translate Into Grassroots Prosperity – APC Govs

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has agreed that the subsidy reform must translate into grassroots prosperity through Capital investment in agriculture and digital investment.

This was the communique

Yobe Govt Offers Free Dialysis, Other Treatment To Patients

To address the challenges of Kidney disease, the Yobe State Government has offered free medical treatment to patients who are mostly from Jakusko, Nguru, Gashua, Yusufari and other communities in the Northern parts of the state.

Speaking in an interview