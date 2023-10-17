Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 17

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today,

Abbas Urges Tinubu To Appoint Auditor-General

Tajudeen Abbas has asked President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to appoint a substantive Auditor-General for the Federation (AuGF), saying the office is too important to be left in the hands of an Overseeing director.

The speaker made the call on Monday at the unveiling and leadership training of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)

47 Years After, Tinubu Creates FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, Appoints Secretary

After 47 years of declaring Abuja, as the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has granted approval for the creation of a special Secretariat, an equivalent of Ministry to cater for Women Affairs.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike while announcing that the President has also appointed Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi as the maiden Mandate Secretary of the new Secretariat

N-Power: FG To Commence Payment Of 9-Month Backlogs To Beneficiaries

The Federal Government has said that it is ready to commence payment of backlogs to N-Power beneficiaries who are on the programme.

This was made known by the N-Power National Programme Manager, Dr Akindele Egbuwalo

Akeredolu Issued Three-Day Ultimatum To Resume Office Or Resign

The Ondo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has issued Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu a three-day ultimatum to either resume his duties at the Governor’s Office in Akure or resign.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Youth Wing of the party

BREAKING: Tinubu Govt Proposes N26trn As 2024 Budget

The Federal Government on Monday projected the sum of N26 trillion for the 2024 budget, New Telegraph reports.

The Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this after rising from the second Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa

JUST-IN: NIPOST New CEO, Odeyemi Resumes Office Despite Protests

Amid the protest staged by the staff members of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) following the appointment of Tola Odeyemi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Service by President Bola Tinubu, Odeyemi on Monday assumed office.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the employees of the agency temporarily closed down the Abuja head office, demonstrating their disapproval of the newly appointed CEO

Appointing EFCC, ICPC Chairs From Same Region Unlawful, Biased – Falana Tells Tinubu

A human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Femi Falana, have said it is illegal and against the Federal Character Principle for the Chairmen of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be appointed from the same geopolitical zone.

Falana made this remark on Monday while speaking during a live appearance on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily programme

Guber Poll: INEC Reports 6,154 Ad Hoc Staff Shortfall In Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it has a shortfall of 6,154 ad hoc staff for the conduct of November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

The commission had on August 31, opened portal for recruitment of ad hoc staff for the conduct of the governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States. The portal shutdown by 12 midnight on October 2

JUST-IN: Tinubu Presides Over 2nd FEC Meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday presided over the Federal Executive Council(FEC) meeting, swearing in three new ministers.

The new-sworn ministers includes, Balarabe Lawal (Kaduna State); Ayodele Olawande (Ondo State); and Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Kwara State)

Guber Polls: PDP Urges INEC To Remove Sylvia Agu As Imo REC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Imo State, Prof. Sylvia Agu, ahead of the forthcoming November 11 election in the state.

Speaking at a press conference at the party's national secretariat in Abuja

APC Senator Asks Tinubu To Publish What He Met In Treasury

An Ondo State Senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Jimoh Ibrahim has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disclosed what he described as met in the treasury when he took over office from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ibrahim who spoke on Monday in a statement issued asked President to reveal what the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Certificate Saga: Lagos APC Chieftain, Alimi, Urges Opposition To Stop Distracting Tinubu

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon. Mutiu Alimi, has warned members of the opposition to stop distracting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from doing what Nigerians voted him to do.

Alimi made the plea at an interactive session in Lagos, while reacting to the issues surrounding the academic records of President Tinubu

We’re committed to reviewing laws to address economic challenges –Senate

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has pledged the National Assembly’s commitment to reviewing the “laws to address the challenges not only in the ICT but in all sectors of the Nigerian economy”. Barau stated this at the just-concluded 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit, held in New Delhi, India.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser Media, Ismail Mudashir, the legislator highlighted the impact of digital platforms on various sectors of the economy

My Plateau Experience In Peacebuilding Helping Broker Industrial Harmony – Lalong

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Barr Simon Bako Lalong has said that the experience he gathered in pursuing peacebuilding and conflict management as Plateau State Governor for eight years is assisting him in his current assignment as he works to bring industrial harmony which is key for the delivery of President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda.

Lalong was speaking during a thanksgiving service by the Izere Nation to honour the immediate past Secretary to Plateau State Government Prof. Danladi Abok Atu

Why We Rejected Odeyemi As New CEO – NIPOST Workers

Workers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have revealed why they rejecting the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Post Master General, Tola Adeyemi.

New Telegraph reports that President Bola Tinubu terminated Adeyemi Adepoju's position as the CEO/Post Master General last Thursday and appointed Odeyemi in his stead

Gov Sule Appeals Tribunal Judgement, Lists 27 Grounds

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule has appealed the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal (GEPT) that anullified his victory in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

Sule listed 27 grounds to fault the judgement of the Justice Ezekiel Ajayi-led tribunal delivered virtually on Monday October 2nd, 2023

Group Petitions Ondo Assembly To Investigate Akeredolu’s Health

A prominent socio-political group in Ondo State, the Ondo Redemption Front (ORF), has petitioned the State House of Assembly to investigate the current state of health of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The group asked the Assembly to constitute a medical panel to probe the current state of health of the governor