Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 17

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, October 17th, 2025.

Senate Confirms Amupitan As INEC Chairman

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Joash Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Nnamdi Kanu Medically Fit To Stand Trial – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Thursday informed the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the illness of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, does not appear to be life-threatening.

New Telegraph recalls that…Read More

NANS Distances Self From Planned Protest By Sowore

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday distanced itself from the planned protest announced by human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore over the released of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This is contained in a press…Read More

Electoral Act: Confusion As Senate Aborts Second Reading

The Senate was on Thursday thrown into confusion over the amendment of the Electoral Act 2022, as the second reading of the bill was abruptly halted midway to allow for further consultations before the process continues.

Chairman of the Senate…Read More

Obi Only Opposition Voice In Nigeria – Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, the former Governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has opined that the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is the only remaining opposition voice in Nigeria.

This was as he maintained…Read More

Cardoso Optimistic About Continued Decline In Inflation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated its commitment to sustaining the downward trend in inflation, supported by exchange rate stability, improved food supply, and moderation in petroleum product prices.

CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso…Read More

APC: Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Receive World Bank, IMF Commendations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed satisfaction with the economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as they received commendations from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

APC, in a statement…Read More

Northern Ambassadors Endorse Tinubu For 2027

The Northern Ambassadors for Renewed Hope, a powerful coalition representing the collective aspirations of the 19 northern states, has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

With a membership exceeding…Read More

Rivers Cancels N134bn Secretariat Contract

The Rivers State Executive Council has revoked the ₦134 billion contract awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for the renovation, retrofitting, and furnishing of the Rivers State Secretariat Complex under the previous State of Emergency Administration.

The council also directed…Read More

Wike Knocks Obi Over Comment On FCT School

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike on Thursday berated 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying he would "Continue to contest as President on social media, but not as President of Nigeria."

Wike’s comment followed Obi’s…Read More

Reps Vow Fairness In N’Delta Oil Spill Clean-Up Funds Probe

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the management of oil spill clean-up funds in the Niger Delta has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and justice in the handling of resources earmarked for environmental remediation in the region.

Chairman of the committee…Read More

Judges’ Decisions On Aviation Cases Shape Nigeria’s Global Reputation – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has emphasized that the decisions of Nigerian judges in aviation-related cases play a critical role in shaping the country's reputation within the global aviation community.

Keyamo stated this on…Read More

Sanwo-Olu To Launch €410m ‘OMI EKO Project’

A new wave of innovation is set to redefine Lagos' transport system as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu prepares to launch the €410 million OMI EKO Project on October 17, 2025, a landmark initiative that will revolutionize water transportation across the state.

The project, spearheaded by…Read More

Kebbi Govt Approves N4.05bn For Rehabilitation Of Seven General Hospitals

The Kebbi State Executive Council (SEC) has approved the sum of N4.05 billion for the rehabilitation of seven General Hospitals across the state, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and infrastructure.

The State Attorney-General…Read More

Jonathan Decries Abandoned Projects In Bayelsa

Nigeria's former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has berated his successors over the abandonment of key projects initiated while he was serving as Bayelsa State Governor.

Jonathan, who spoke on…Read More