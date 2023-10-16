Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 16

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today,

Monday, October 16 2023.

My Plateau Experience In Peacebuilding Helping Broker Industrial Harmony – Lalong

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Barr Simon Bako Lalong has said that the experience he gathered in pursuing peacebuilding and conflict management as Plateau State Governor for eight years is assisting him in his current assignment as he works to bring industrial harmony which is key for the delivery of President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda.

Lalong was speaking during a thanksgiving service by the Izere Nation to honour the immediate past Secretary to Plateau State Government Prof. Danladi Abok Atu

Israel Forces Prepares For Ground Assault In Gaza

On Sunday, Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “demolish Hamas” as his troops prepared to move into the Gaza Strip in pursuit of Hamas militants whose deadly rampage through Israeli border towns shocked the world.

Israel has urged exhausted Gazans to evacuate south

Senate Laments Poor State Of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, Other FG Roads In Ogun

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has lamented the pain and hardship motorists plying the the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta expressway go through following the deplorable condition of the road.

Akpabio who lamented that he was stuck in traffic for over two hours on the road while going for the 2023 Yewa Cultural Festival

Guber Poll: We’ll Hold You Responsible To Your Word,” PDP Tells INEC Chair

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, that it will hold him by his word, that the results of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, would be uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

The party is also demanding the immediate removal of Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Prof. Sylvia Agu, whom it accused of compromise

PHOTOS: Zulum, Akpabio, Others Attend Burial Ceremony Of Lawan’s Mother

On Sunday the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan laid his mother, Hajiya Halima Ibrahim, to rest in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Hajiya Halima Ibrahim passed away on October 14, 2023, at the age of 86

Akpabio, Barau Condoles Lawan On Mother’s Death

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Sunday, mourned the death of Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim, the mother of the immediate past President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

In a condolence letter to Senator Lawan, Akpabio expressed gratitude for the sacrifices and maternal tenacity provided by Hajiya Halima

Ohanaeze Sets To Meet Tinubu Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said the apex socio-cultural organisation of Igbo ethnic nationality has plans to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to canvass for the immediate release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,

Iwuanyanwu disclosed this in Owerri when the leadership of the Supreme Council of Nigeria Traditional Rulers

Akpabio Receives Chieftaincy Title In Ogun (Photos)

The President of the Senate and former two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State, Sen. Godswill Akpabio has been honoured with a chieftaincy title in Yewaland, Ogun State.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Akpabio received the title of Aare Fiwagboye of Yewaland from Oba (Dr) Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle

Bribery Allegation: Diezani May Escape Trial In UK

Diezani Allison-Madueke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, may escape trial in the United Kingdom (UK) despite being charged with bribery by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Sunday Telegraph gathered, according to an official from Southwark Crown Court to The Guardian

SERAP Wants Akpabio, Abbas To Reject Bill Seeking Regulation Of Social Media

A human rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has charged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to reject the recently reintroduced social media regulation bill which if passed would unduly restrict the rights to freedom of expression and privacy.

SERAP specifically asked the duo to "request the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Key PDP National Officer, Alhassan Resigns, Dumps Party

Hon. Magaji Alhassan, a chieftain and National member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) representing Kaduna State has resigned from his position and also withdrawn his membership of the party.

Hon. Alhassan made his position known in a letter dated October 5, 2023

Shettima Jets Out To Attend 3rd Belt And Road Forum In China

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday departed Nigeria to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum in Beijing, China.

Shettima will be joining world leaders from over 130 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe

NAF: Airstrikes Kill Terrorists, Destroy Gun Trucks In Borno, Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday said the air elements of operations, Hadin Kai and Hadarin Daji destroyed the large number of terrorists in the theatres in a continuous stream of air strikes.

Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, the NAF's Director of Public Relations and Information

Nobody Should Be Above Law, Policies – Group Tells ICPC, CCB

global Translocal Network Accountability Lab Nigeria, has charged the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to ensure nobody, regardless of class or status, should be above the law or policies.

Country Director of Accountability Lab Nigeria, Friday Odeh who gave the charge while calling for the integration of the Nigerian Code of Conduct for Public Servants

APC Accuses PDP Of Plans To Cause Crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has accused the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of plans to instigate a crisis over the absence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the State.

The APC in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye said the PDP