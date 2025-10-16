Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 16

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, October 16th, 2025.

Tinubu Attends Aqaba Process Meeting In Rome

President Bola Tinubu is currently attending the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government Level Meeting taking place at the Italian National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome.

The high-level meeting,…

Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, Resigns From PDP

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), marking a major political shift in the state and within the South-South region.

Governor Diri announced…

Senate To Screen New INEC Chair Thursday

The Senate will on Thursday, October 16, screen Professor Joash Amupitan as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nominee.

This is contained in...

Defections: 2027’ll Be Between The People Against APC – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the 2027 general election will be between the Nigerian people and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADC, in a statement by…

INEC Commits To Deepening Democracy Through Inclusive Elections on VC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening democracy in Nigeria through inclusive, transparent, and credible electoral processes.

The Acting Chairman of INEC…

Genocide Against Nigerian Christians Real – US Mission

A United States (US) Fact-Finding Mission has declared that there is an ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

The team, led by former U.S…

Coalition Will Defeat APC In 2027 – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, is confident that the coalition will defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

Obi, who spoke to journalists…

Defection: Those Who Accuse Me Of Destabilizing PDP Now In APC – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said those who accused him of destabilising the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, a former Rivers State…

APC: Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Receive World Bank, IMF Commendations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed satisfaction with the economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as they received commendations from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

APC, in a statement issued…

Finance Minister, Edun Flown Abroad For Treatment

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has reportedly travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) to seek medical attention.

According to the news report…

COP30: Nigeria-Brazil Strengthen Bilateral Ties – FG

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has disclosed that the 30th edition of the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, popularly known as (COP), organised by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), will further strengthen bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Brazil, especially on Climate Change under the Paris Agreement.

The Minister stated this…

Reps Order Jos DisCo To Remit N72bn To FG Within 60 Days

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) to pay N72 billion to the Federal Government within 60 days, as part of its ongoing investigation into multi-trillion naira debts owed by electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to the Federation Account.

The directive was given at…

Northern PDP Raises Alarm Over Convention Court Challenge

The People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Northern Support Group has strongly condemned the actions of some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) who are allegedly attempting to frustrate preparations for the forthcoming National Convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025.

In a statement signed by…

Reps Order Oil Coys In Imo To Comply With Local Content, Tax Laws

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged oil and gas companies operating in Imo State to urgently comply with the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content (NOGICD) Act 2010 regarding indigenous employment, contract awards and establishment of operational offices.

The companies are: Seplat Energy…

Anambra Guber: INEC Receives 43 Media Accreditation Requests

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it has received applications from 43 media organisations seeking accreditation to cover the forthcoming November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

Speaking at the commission's…