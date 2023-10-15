Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 15

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today,

Sunday, October 15 2023.

BREAKING: Ex-Senate President, Ahmad Lawan Loses Mother

The immediate past Senate President of the 9th National Assembly, Ahmad Lawan has losses his mum, Hajiya Halima Baba Ibrahim to the cold hand of death.

Saturday Telegraph gatherd that the former Senate President’s mum died on Saturday, October 14…Read more

Group Slams N/Delta Monarch Over Youths Protest Against NNPCL, GMD

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, under the auspices of the Niger Delta People’s Assembly (NDPA), has slammed some monarchs from the region, accusing them of being responsible for the recent protest against Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) at its Warri’s office.

The Group stated that the monarchs abandoned their traditional responsibility…Read more

Palestinians Will Not Leave Gaza – Hamas Leader

The leader of the Palestinian militant organisation, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday declared in a televised speech that Palestinians will not move to Egypt from Gaza or the West Bank.

Haniyeh who spoke while addressing Egypt said, “Our decision is to remain in our land.”…Read more

Thousands Troop Out In Kogi West For Ododo, APC, Say ‘No Vacancy For Opposition’

Thousands of supporters trooped out, on Saturday, for a massive All Progressives Congress (APC) rally, held in Kabba, Kogi West Senatorial District, in support of the APC Governorship candidate, Usman Ododo.

Critical stakeholders, at the highly successful rally, which further underscored the massive support for the APC candidate in Okunland…Read more

Flood: FG Sets Up Committee For Dredging Of Rivers Benue, Niger

The Federal Government on Saturday said it has set up a committee for the dredging of Rivers Benue and Niger respectively.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev disclosed this in Gboko, Benue State…Read more

Guber Poll: INEC Overrules REC, Says No Going Back On E-Transmission Of Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that it would upload polling unit results of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, on its portal.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who was in Lokoja, Kogi State capital on Saturday…Read more

A’Ibom Partners Nigerian Army To Rid N’Delta Of Criminality

Akwa Ibom State Government and the Nigerian Army have strengthened partnerships to tackle criminality in the Niger Delta region.

To effect the partnership, the State government has offered to donate fourteen new patrol boats…Read more

Agbakoba Reveals How Petrol Can Be Sold For N300 Per Litre

Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), a former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), has expressed his views on how the price of petroleum Motor Spirit, otherwise known as fuel can be halved from its current level.

Agbakoba who spoke on Saturday elaborated that reducing the fuel price is feasible by having the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)…Read more

Reps Urge FG To Declare State Of Emergency In Health Sector

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the health sector in order to give it a large amount of funding in the budget forecasts for 2024.

The House made the resolution on Friday after a lawmaker representing Lagos State’s…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Hosts Alia, Enoh In Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday hosted the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia of Benue State and the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

After the closed-door meeting with President Tinubu, Governor Alia told the State House correspondents…Read more

Sheikh Jassim Pulls Out Of Race To Buy Man Utd From Glazers

Qatari banker, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has said he is no longer interested in acquiring top-flight English Premier League club, Manchester United.

It would be recalled that Man United had previously made an official announcement…Read more

Banky W, Eniola Badmus, Mercy Eke, Woli Arole, Others Grace Wizkid’s Mother’s Burial (Photos)

Nigerian celebrities have come together in a grand style to celebrate the burial of the late Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known by his stage name Wizkid’s mum, Mrs Jane Dolapo, Balogun,

It would be recalled that Wizkid lost his mother, on Friday, August 18, 2023…Read more

Bodies Of Abducted Israelis Found Near Gaza- IDF Spokesperson

The bodies of three Israelis who were kidnapped during an attack by the Palestinian militant organisation, Hamas have been discovered near the Gaza Strip’s borders.

This was disclosed by an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner…Read more

Plateau APC Accuse Security Agencies Of Alleged Harassment, Intimidation Of Members

Plateau State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday condemned alleged harassment, intimidation, and unlawful detention of its members by the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) in the State.

The APC in a press statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Sylvanus…Read more

NBTE: NUC Distances Self From Moves To Convert HND To University Degree

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has debunked the news reports that it approved a program initiated by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) that involves converting Higher National Diplomas (HND) into university degrees.

In a statement released on Saturday by the Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki…Read more