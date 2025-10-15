Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 15

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, October 15th, 2025.

Reps Summon CBN Gov Over Banks’ Alleged Arbitrary Charges

The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Olayemi Cardoso over alleged arbitrary and excessive charges imposed on customers by commercial banks across the country.

The move followed the…Read More

Tinubu Secures Fresh $2bn Shell Investment In Offshore Gas Project

President Bola Tinubu has secured a fresh $2 billion investment from Shell following a Final Investment Decision (FID) on a new offshore gas project in the HI Field (OML 144).

According to his spokesman…Read More

Shettima Receives Mbah Into APC, Says Defections Expose Cracks In Opposition

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday officially received Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, who defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the grand reception… Read More

Anambra Guber: INEC Delivers All Non-Sensitive Materials Ahead Of Nov 8 Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the delivery of all non-sensitive materials required for the conduct of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

Acting INEC Chairman,…Read More

W’Cup Qualifier: Osimhen’s Heroics Help S’Eagles Breeze Past Benin Republic

Victor Osimhen stole the spotlight on Tuesday night in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital as Nigeria delivered a commanding performance over the Benin Republic.

In the breathtaking…Read More

Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation Of New INEC Chairman

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wrote to the 10th Senate to officially confirm the appointment of Professor Joash Amupitan as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The letter was read on the floor…Read More

Genocide: Senate Sets Up 12-Man Committee

Following growing international concerns over alleged state-backed persecution of Christians in Nigeria, the Senate on Tuesday constituted a 12-member ad-hoc committee to advise the legislature on how to respond to the claim.

New Telegraph reports…Read More

Bamidele: N’Assembly To Conclude Electoral Act Amendment Before December

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has assured Nigerians that the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act, 2022, will be concluded on or before December 2025, adding that the revised law will guide the 2027 general elections.

Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central…Read More

Obi Reacts To World Bank Report On Nigeria’s Economy

Following the recent reports released by the World Bank, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, describing it as “a heartbreaking reflection of how deeply Nigeria is failing its citizens.

New Telegraph reports that…Read More

LP Describes Abure’s Invitation To INEC Meeting As Contempt Of Court

The Labour Party (LP) has described the invitation extended to Julius Abure by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to attend its quarterly meeting with political party leaders as an act of contempt of court.

Senior Special Assistant (Media)… Read More

Abbas Leads Negotiation As Reps Move To Avert ASUU Strike

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, will lead a delegation of the lower chamber to intervene in the ongoing face-off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This followed a resolution...Read More

IMF Raises Nigeria’s Economic Growth Rate Forecast To 3.9%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Tuesday, reviewed its forecast for Nigeria’s economic growth rate to 3.9 per cent in 2025 and 4.2% in 2026.

The revised figures… Read More

JUST-IN: PDP Postpones NEC Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its 103rd National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

In a statement issued on…Read More

ADC To NASS: Focus On Electoral, Judicial Reforms, Not Early Elections

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected the proposed November 2026 election timetable by the National Assembly, warning that such a move could destabilize governance and deepen Nigeria’s political challenges.

In a statement issued…Read More

2027: Tinubu Will Record Overwhelming Victory In S’East – Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu, the former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, on Tuesday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not depend on defections of the opposition figures to win the 2027 presidential election.

This is as he said,…Read More