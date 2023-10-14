Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 14

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today,

Saturday, October 14 2023.

Insecurity: Wike Constitutes Inter-Agency Taskforce On ‘One-Chance’ Menace

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Friday constituted an inter-agency security task force to tackle the menace of ‘ one-Chance ‘ robbery syndicate and other cross-border crimes.

This development is coming on the heels of disturbing rising cases of ‘ One-chance ‘ robbery…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints New Board, Management For FERMA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Governing Board and Management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for a renewable term of four years.

New Telegraph reports that the latest appointment by President Tinubu…Read more

Guber Poll: PDP Yet To Declare National Secretary’s Office Vacant

There is every indication that the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who is also the party’s candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, may retain his office until after the election.

There have been news reports making the rounds…Read more

Oyebanji Presents N159.5bn 2024 Budget To Ekiti Assembly

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Friday presented a budget estimate of N159,572,482,915.61 billion, christened “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development” to the State House of Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year.

The 2024 budget a Zero-Based Budgeting (ZBB) is made up of N71,994,898,233.20 capital expenditure and N87,577,583,682.41 recurrent expenditure…Read more

Zulum Pays Courtesy Visit To Buhari In Daura (Photos)

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State on Friday paid a courtesy visit to the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Zulum met with Buhari alongside some of his Commissioners and aides…Read more

Tinubu Pulls FCT Out Of TSA, Creates Secretariat For Women

President Bola Tinubu has approved the exit of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) introduced by the immediate past administration in 2015.

He also approved the implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission Act…Read more

Sukuk Bonds Record N652bn Oversubscription – DMO

The October 2023 sukuk bonds offered by the Federal Government garnered over a subscription of N652 billion, translating to 435 per cent of (N150 billion) offered.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) who confirmed the development on Friday…Read more

Reps Pass Nigeria Audit Service Bill, Repeals 56yr Old

Finally, the House of Representatives passed the Nigeria Audit Service Bill, thereby repealing the Audit Ordinance of 1956 established along with it Federal Audit Board.

The approved bill also provides additional powers and functions to the Auditor-General of the Federation…Read more

FULL LIST: Tinubu Appoints Heads For CAC, ITF, FRCN, Other Agencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for various agencies and parastatals operating under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

President Tinubu gave the approval in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

Spain Supports ECOWAS To Protect Democracy In Member States

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has the support of Spain in their commitment to upholding democracy in member nations.

It would be recalled that on July 26, 2023, several military officials led by Gen. Tchiani Abdourahmane…Read more

Peter Obi Will Betray Nigeria Like He Betrayed My In-Law – Onoh

Josef Onoh, the former Southeast spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 election campaigns has accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has accused of betraying his godfather, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, in his ‘inordinate’ quest for political positions.

Onoh made the accusation in response to a press conference held by Obi in Abuja…Read more

FG Assures Of Adequate Power Supply For Industrial Clusters, Others

The Federal Government on Thursday assured investors in Nigeria of adequate power supply across the country, especially in industrial clusters.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, also said Nigeria…Read more

BREAKING: Petrol Tankers Explodes At Ijora, Apapa Lagos

Many fuel tankers and vehicles are currently on fire in the Ijora-Apapa area of the Lagos State.

New Telegraph gathered, according to eyewitness account that the incident happened…Read more

Israel-Hamas War: UN Secretary-General Calls For Calm, Says ‘Even Wars Has Rules’

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres on Friday made an appeal while calling for the protection of basic human rights as the Israel-Hamas conflict spiralled.

Calling for calm, the UN Secretary-General, however, stressed that “even wars have rules” and warned…Read more

FG Approves N134bn Security Allowance For Military Veterans

Mohammed Badaru, the Minister of Defence on Friday announced that President Bola Tinubu-led government has approved a payment of N134,749,953,243.69 for veterans’ security debarment benefits.

The Federal Government approved the payment on Friday, October 13…Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces 99 Lashes For Breaking Iran Laws

There are strong indications that the Portuguese International and Al Nassr forward, Cristiano Ronaldo could be sentenced to 99 lashes in Iran due to a photo that broke a key law in the country.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Iranian media is claiming that several of the country’s lawyers…Read more