Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 14

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, October 14th, 2025.

Enugu Agog As Governor Mbah Set To Join APC

Enugu State’s capital city is agog as all is now set for the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday.

This is even as various…

NLC Warns FG Against Intimidating ASUU With No Work, No Pay Policy

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Federal Government to withdraw its threat of no work, no pay against members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as it warns of taking up engagement with the government if the union’s concerns are not met in two weeks.

President of the NLC, Comrade…

Lagos Govt Re-Arraigns Evans For Murder Of Police Officers

The Lagos State government has re-arraigned Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, for allegedly killing two police officers.

Evans, who was arraigned on…

Obi Condemns Demolition Of Citizens’ Properties

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the widespread demolition of citizens’ properties and businesses by various levels of government across the country, describing the acts as “willful destruction of people’s property and livelihood without due notice.”

In a statement posted on…

Abbas Seeks Overhaul Of Petroleum Sector

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said the energy sector holds the key to unlocking the nation’s economic growth and called for concerted efforts to reposition the entire industry.

This is as the house renewed…

Shettima Calls For Disaster Preparedness Over Costly Relief

The Federal Government has called for more investment in disaster preparedness and resilience mechanisms to minimise the impact of disasters in the country.

Nigeria's Vice President,…

2027: Delta APC Endorses Tinubu, Oborevwori

The Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, endorsing both of them as the sole candidates of the party for the 2017 general elections.

New Telegraph reports that…

Ukpai Was A Builder, Building Men, Bridges Linking Different Faiths, Others – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described late Dr Uma Ukpai as a builder, building men and bridges linking different faiths, people, tongues, and tribes.

Tinubu, in a tribute to the…

FG To Youth: Participate In Voters’ Registration, Engage In Democratic Process

The Federal Government has called on Nigerian youths to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise to engage in the democratic process, emphasising that their participation is crucial to strengthening democracy and ensuring good governance in the country.

The Secretary to the Government…

Sanwo-Olu: We Need Traditional Rulers’ Wisdom For National Stability

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called for the inclusion of traditional rulers in Nigeria’s governance framework, saying the country must draw from their wisdom and experience to promote peace, unity, and national stability.

Sanwo-Olu made the call…

Reps, SEDC Declare Support For Technical, Vocational Education

The House of Representatives Committee on Alternative Education and the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) have pledged their commitment to support every initiative geared towards transforming vocational, technical and entrepreneurship education in Nigeria.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas…

AI: Labour Seeks Ethical Deployment Of Technology To Serve Humanity

Labour unions, the NonAcademic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have urged Nigerian workers and policymakers to ensure that the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) serves the interests of humanity rather than profit-driven exploitation.

They also emphasised…

Adam: Nigerian Carriers To Save Over N26bn Annually On Dry-Leas

Senior Advisor for Aircraft Acquisition and Sales, Aviation Strategy, and Government Affairs, Superba, Nuhu Adam, said Nigerian airline operators would be saving over N26 billion annually with aircraft dry lease that the carriers are potentially going to enjoy on a large scale as the Federal Government paved the way for the reprieve for the operators.

Nigeria's Minister of Aviation…

Obi Congratulates Namadi Sambo On Turbaning As Sardaunan Zazzau

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated former Vice President Namadi Sambo on his recent turbaning as the Sardaunan Zazzau by the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

In a statement posted on…