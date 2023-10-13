Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 13

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today,

Friday, October 13 2023.

FG Assures Of Adequate Power Supply For Industrial Clusters, Others

The Federal Government on Thursday assured investors in Nigeria of adequate power supply across the country, especially in industrial clusters.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, also said Nigeria offers vast opportunities for both investors and its citizens…Read more

Nigeria Regains Top Africa Crude Producer – OPEC, IEA

Nigeria has regained its position as a top producer of crude oil in Africa.

Analysis by New Telegraph from the Monthly Oil Market Report of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)…Read more

Cardoso Reveals Tinubu’s Eight Years GDP Target

Yemi Cardoso, the newly appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday said the economic policy proposals presented by President Bola Tinubu’s administration have the capacity to drive the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to one trillion dollars within an eight-year time frame.

The CBN Governor made this disclosure during the 2023 World Bank/IMF…Read more

BREAKING: CBN Lifts Forex Suspension For 43 Items

In a major rescinding of the previous decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday lifted the forex ban on importers 43 items barred in 2015 from accessing forex from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

With the new policy reversal, importers of banned 43 items are now allowed to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market…Read more

CSU: Coalition Urges Tinubu To Strip Atiku Of National Honour

For accusing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of forgery of the Chicago State University (CSU) certificate, the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Political Parties for Good Governance has called on President Bola Tinubu to strip the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar of the national honour of Grand Commander of The Order of Niger (GCON).

Dr. Lilan Ogbole, convener of the coalition made the call while addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja…Read more

Osinbajo Addresses World Leaders At UK Forum, Calls For Global Collaboration

The immediate past Vice-President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday delivered a comprehensive speech on collaboration during his address to world leaders at the inaugural Future Resilience Forum (FRF) in London on October 10, 2023.

Osinbajo while speaking at the event emphasized the importance of collaborative…Read more

BREAKING: Reps Confirms NDDC Board, Management

The House of Representatives on Thursday grilled and approved the nomination of board and management members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the nominees had previously presented themselves before the House’s ad-hoc committee, headed by Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suen…Read more

Lagos Govt Suspends Blue Rail Line Operations

temporary shutdown of the Blue Rail Line operation from Saturday, October 14 to Sunday, October 15.

The state government who made this known on Wednesday via its official X handle…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Olukoyede As New EFCC Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday approved the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu…Read more

FG To Stop Payment Of Workers Not Registered On IPPIS

The Federal Government has revealed its intention to stop paying civil servants whose information is not included in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

According to the FG, starting from November 2023, the pay for federal civil officials…Read more

Defection: APC’s Plot For One-Party State Not Healthy For Democracy – YPP

The Young People’s Party (YPP) has said plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to opt for a one-party state is not healthy for the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

The party, while reacting to the defection of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to the ruling APC, faulted his claim of irreconcilable differences within…Read more

Edo 2024: Shaibu To Declare Governorship Ambition Soon

Not minding the recent altercation with his boss over his ambition, it has been authoritatively gathered that the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu would soon declare his intention to contest for the 2024 governorship election.

A close source to Shaibu said the ambition of the deputy governor…Read more

Senate President, Leader, Others Storm APC Secretariat With Defector, Ifeanyi Ubah

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Sani Musa and other APC Senators Thursday evening stormed the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja to introduce Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who just defected into the party.

Ubah, a two-time Senator was elected on the platform of the Young Progressive Party on February 25…Read more

We Deserve Better Recognition, Oyo APC Stakeholders Tell Ganduje

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Thursday told the National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje that they deserve better recognition in the party.

Led by the state party Chairman, Isaac Omodewu, the stakeholders…Read more

World Sight Day: Eye Health Should Be Accessible To All – Sightsavers

As Nigeria joins the global community to mark this year’s World Sight Day, an international development organisation, Sightsavers, said it was crucial for all stakeholders to make eye health inclusive and accessible to all.

In an official statement issued on Thursday by Sightsavers Communication Officer, Joy Tarbo, the experts said that the call became necessary…Read more