Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 13

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, October 13th, 2025.

FG Warns ASUU Against Strike, Threatens No Work, No Pay

The Federal Ministry of Education has cautioned the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) against embarking on its proposed two-week warning strike scheduled to commence tomorrow, warning that the Federal Government will enforce the “no work, no pay” policy if the strike goes ahead.

In a joint statement issued…Read More

Technology Has Improved Nigeria’s Election, But Can’t End Electoral Flaws – Yakubu

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, said while technology has improved the conduct of elections over the last decade, it cannot end the flaws that continue to undermine the credibility of the country’s polls.

Professor Yakubu made

Tinubu’s Reckless Use Of Presidential Pardon Emboldens Criminality – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s recent decision to grant presidential pardons to individuals convicted of serious crimes such as drug trafficking, kidnapping, murder, and corruption, describing it as “reckless” and “a grave assault on justice.”

In a statement on Sunday

EFCC Begins Probe Of $6m, £53,000 Cash Movement At Lagos Airport

Following the arrest of security officials in possession of undeclared foreign currencies totalling over $6,000 and £53,000 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Terminal 2 in Lagos, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into matter.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier

Biya Seeks 8th Term As Cameroon Holds Presidential Poll

The world’s oldest serving head of state, Paul Biya, is currently seeking 8th term in office as Cameroon holds presidential elections on Sunday, October 12.

Sunday Telegraph reports

Nat’l Problems: Complement Prayer With Action, Obi Tells Nigerians

National Leader of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to complement prayer with purposeful action as they seek solutions to the country’s challenges.

Obi, in a statement issued

Presidential Pardon: Tinubu Undermining Anti-Drug War – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described President Bola Tinubu’s decision to grant presidential pardons to dozens of convicted drug traffickers, kidnappers, and smugglers as a national disgrace that undermines Nigeria’s anti-drug campaign.

In a statement issued

Sultan Maccido: Akpabio Mocking Dead Victims – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned a statement credited to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in which he allegedly made a joke referencing the 2006 ADC Airlines plane crash that claimed 96 lives, including that of the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Maccido.

Speaking on the floor

ASUP Suspends Planned Strike, To Review FG’s Progress On Demands In Six Weeks

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has suspended its planned strike action following what it described as “a series of structured engagements” with the Federal Government on lingering issues affecting the polytechnic sector.

ASUP National President

S’Eagles Arrive Safely In Uyo After Mid-Air Scare, 24-Hour Flight Delay

The Super Eagles have safely arrived in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, after a tense 24-hour delay caused by a mid-air incident that disrupted their travel from South Africa.

The team had departed Polokwane on

Kalu Pledges Support For Bildup AI Learning, Tech Development In Nigeria

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has pledged to partner with Bildup AI Learning to promote technology development and human capital growth in Nigeria.

Kalu made the pledge on

40% PoS Operators May Turn Jobless Amid New CBN Policy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) new policy on agent banking may push at no fewer than 40 per cent Point-of-Sale (PoS) operators out of business.

The Apex Bank released

NNPP Backs Tinubu’s Choice Of Amupitan As INEC Chair

The Founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, has expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Prof. Joash Amupitan as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Aniebonam spoke against the

My ADC Comment Not Meant To Mock Victims Of 2006 Plane Crash – Bakare

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has clarified that his recent comments about the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were misinterpreted, emphasizing that his reference to the ADC plane crash was purely metaphorical and not intended to mock the party or the victims of the 2006 tragedy.

Speaking at a press conference

Otu Flags Off Agric Mechanization, Distributes Tractors To Farmers

Cross River State’s agricultural transformation received a major boost as Governor Bassey Edet Otu launched the distribution of subsidized mini tractors to farmers’ cooperatives across the state.

Governor Otu said the initiative