Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 12

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Oil Theft: Senate orders probe of security agencies in N’Delta

The Senate has ordered a thorough investigation into the activities of security forces and militia groups allegedly using various methods to steal crude oil in the Niger Delta region.

The probe came on the heels of a motion containing allegations that some bad eggs within the security agencies conspire with unscrupulous figures within the oil industry to engage in the illicit activities.

Presenting the lead debate, the sponsor of the motion, Sen. Ned Nwoko (Delta North), noted that available data had shown that pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering had brought Nigeria into serious economic crisis…Read more

Elon Musk Faces EU Sanction Over ‘Illegal Content’ On X

The Chief Executive Officer of the micro-blogging site, X, previously known as Twitter, Elon Musk, has received a stern warning from the European Union (EU) on what it described as illegal content and misinformation being circulated on the platform in connection with the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Musk has been issued a 24 hours ultimatum to respond and carefully followed the European Commission laws against the publication of illicit content…Read more

BBC Opens Up On Tinubu CSU Certificates

The disinformation team of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in its recent report has stated that there is no evidence to support the claim that President Bola Tinubu forged his Chicago State University (CSU) certificate.

BBC team in a report titled, “Bola Tinubu diploma: No evidence Nigeria’s president forged college record,”…Read more

Tinubu’s Certificate Saga: Nigerians Are Now Seen As Fraudsters – Peter Obi

Following the constroversy surrounding the academic certificate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Chicago State University (CSU), Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has said the country’s reputation is at stake as a result of the development.

It would be recalled that the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar accused Tinubu… Read more

Coup: Military Junta Issues 72-Hour Ultimatum To UN Officials To Leave Niger

The military junta from the Republic of Niger has issued a 72-hours ultimatum for the head of the United Nations (UN) diplomatic mission leave the country.

In a letter dated October 10, Niger’s foreign ministry accused the U.N. of using “underhanded manoeuvres” instigated by France…Read more

Reps To Screen NDDC Board Nominees Thursday

The House of Representatives will on Thursday screen presidential nominees for the board and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, chairman of the NDDC committee and Hon. Akin Rotimi, Jr., House spokesman…Read more

Bayelsa Guber: Sylva Begins Campaign Amid Court Sacking

The gubernatoral candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State November 11 election, Chief Timipre Sylva has officially flagged off his campaigns ahead of the forthcoming election.

This is coming barely 24-hour after he was sack by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja disqualified him as the flagbearer of the party…Read more

Umahi: Only Competent Contractors Will Handle Road Projects

The Minister of Works, David Umahi on Wednesday said only competent contractors will subsequently be engaged in handling road projects across the country to reduce the incidence of delay in completion.

Umahi who spoke to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja said some contractors have been identified with collecting several road projects at once without the capacity to handle such projects…Read more

Why Africa Must Develop Homegrown Solutions To Its Problems – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday, said African leaders must find homegrown solutions to the myriads of problems confronting the continent.

The former President said, African leaders must not continue to fold their hands…Read more

APC: Tinubu Doesn’t Need Reintroduction Of Identity To Nigerians

In response to the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should reintroduce himself, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the President has no reintroduction.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who stated this in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja…Read more

CSU: BBC Vindication Of Tinubu, A Hatchet Job – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), that there was no evidence to show that President Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University was forged, as a hatchet job.

Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications Phrank Shaibu…Read more

PDP Queries INEC, Demands Clarification On Votes Allocated To Abdullahi Sule

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nasarawa State Chapter has queried the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over votes allocated to the state governor, Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the 2023 governorship election in the state, and demanded clarifications on the votes.

A statement signed by the state’s PDP spokesperson, Ibrahim Hamza on Wednesday in Abuja…Read more

Ondo CJ Puts Impeachment Of Deputy Gov On Hold

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola has written to the State House of Assembly why he could not set up the seven-man committee to probe the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Recall that the House of Assembly has directed the Chief Justice…Read more

We’ll Continue To Strike Until Right Thing Is Done In Tertiary Institutions – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ((ASUU), has said it would continue to embark on industrial action until the government does the right thing in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke who spoke at a two-day interactive session between the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund)…Read more

NAF Gets Two Additional Aircraft To Enhance Operation

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday revealed that it has received two new aircraft to enhance its ongoing operations against insecurity in the country.

New Telegraph gathered that the Diamond-62 aircraft were unveiled in Ilorin, Kwara State on Wednesday, October 11…Read more