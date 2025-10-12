Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 12

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, October 12th, 2025.

Insecurity: Tinubu Leaves For Aqaba Parley In Rome

President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday leave Abuja for Rome, the capital of Italy, to participate in the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government Level Meeting, with special focus on the security crisis in West Africa.

The meeting, scheduled…Read More

Mbah Defection To APC Unsettles Enugu PDP

The planned defection of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently unsettling the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, as there is division among key politicians in the party.

Saturday Telegraph had…Read More

Lagos-Calabar Highway Cost: Umahi Reacts To Makinde’s Comment

Ebonyi State, David Umahi, on Saturday, responded to the criticism of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over his recent remark on the cost per kilometre of the Lagos-Calabar Coaster Highway.

Speaking during an inspection…Read More

We’ve So Many Undertakers In PDP – Bala Mohammed

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed admitted that there are undertakers within who would want to kill the party.

Mohammed who is also…Read More

Senate Will Not Be Held Hostage By Disruptive Member – Akpabio

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday said the 10th National Assembly will not be held hostage by the disruptive instincts of any of its members.

This is as Akpabio insists…Read More

Presidency Speaks On Presidential Pardon, Clemency For Inmates

The Presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu granted the prerogative of mercy and clemency to some of the convicts based on the reports that they showed remorse and good conduct.

According to presidential aide…Read More

Lagos APC Mocks PDP Over Wave Of Defections

Following the wave of defection in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday mocked the party, describing its remaining leaders as “Undertakers waiting to bury a dying party.”

Speaking in a statement…Read More

Trump Slams Additional 100% Tariff On China

The 47th United States (US) President, Donald Trump, on Friday announced that the American government will impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports, accusing China of taking an “Extraordinarily aggressive position” on trade.

Taking to his Truth Social platform…Read More

Osun Killings: Adeleke Commends Police Investigation, Advocates Rule Of Law

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun on the steps taken so far on the recent killings in Akinlalu, even as he advocates observance of the rule of law in the investigation process.

In a statement issued by…Read More

Obi Advocates Girl-Child Empowerment As Key To Nigeria’s Future

2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called for renewed national commitment to girl-child education and empowerment, describing it as the foundation for Nigeria’s sustainable progress and stability.

In a message marking…Read More

YIAGA, CSOs Call For Televised Screening Of INEC Chairman

The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working on democracy and elections in Nigeria and across Africa have asked the Senate to subject the screening of the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), to a transparent hearing.

The CSOs, including YIAGA…Read More

Obi Congratulates S’Eagles On Victory Over Lesotho

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles on their victory against Lesotho in the ongoing qualifiers, describing the win as a morale booster for millions of Nigerians ahead of the 2026 FIFA

World Cup.In a statement posted…Read More

Abbas Congratulates Sambo On Turbaning As Sardaunan Zazzau

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated former Vice President, Alhaji Namadi Sambo, on his turbaning as the Sardaunan Zazzau, saying the traditional recognition is well deserved.

His Royal Highness,...Read More

Oyo Govt Rejects Retirement Age Extension For Civil Servants

The Oyo State Government has rejected calls to increase the retirement age for civil servants from 60 to 65 years, insisting that such a policy would limit job opportunities for young graduates in the state.

Saturday Telegraph recalls…Read More

Sen. Bassey Seeks Int’l Intervention For Nigerian Humanitarian Detained In Gaza

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), Senator Aniekan Bassey, has urged the international community, diplomatic partners, and global human rights organisations to intervene urgently in the continued detention of Nigerian humanitarian activist Okey Vitalis Nnorom, also known as Michael.

Senator Bassey said the…Read More