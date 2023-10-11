Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 11

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

APC: Timipre Sylva Remains Our Guber Candidate In Bayelsa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva remains its governorship candidate in Bayelsa State.

The party stated this in reaction to the Abuja Federal High Court judgement…Read more

Akpabio Seeks Nigeria, US Collaboration On Democracy

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has called for deeper collaborations between Nigeria and the United States of America on sustaining democracy and development in both countries.

The call came when a delegation from the US Embassy in Nigeria…Read more

Oil Theft: Senate To Probe Security Agencies, Militia Groups, Others

Worried by the incessant crude oil thefts in Nigeria, the Senate, on Tuesday, mandated its Committees on Petroleum Resources-Upstream, Mainstream, Downstream, Gas, Host Communities, and Niger Delta, to investigate the actions of security agencies, militia organizations, the local population, oil company employees and others who use various sophisticated methods to steal oil facilities from the country.

The Senate passed the resolution following a motion titled: “Urgent need to investigate the incessant and nefarious acts…Read more

Arise Threat: Atiku accuses FG of planning to gag media ahead of release of FBI files

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday accused the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) of double standards for threatening to sanction Arise TV for airing an interview it considered adverse to President Bola Tinubu. Atiku, who said the NBC’s threat to sanction Arise TV is a tip of the iceberg, claimed that the body “has now been co-opted into a grand plot to gag the media over Tinubu’s certificate scandal”. In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu…Read more

Certificate Forgery: APC Chieftain Asks N’Assembly To Impeach Tinubu

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the National Assembly to defend the Nigerian Constitution, democracy and rule of law by urgently commencing impeachment proceedings against President Bola Tinubu over gross violations of the constitution.

Frank who made the call on Tuesday in Abuja, said the President lost legitimacy following discovery that he forged the Chicago State University (CSU) certificate…Read more

APC Chieftain Commends Tinubu’s CoS On Resolution Of NLC Crisis, Other Issues

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Borno State, Mallam Kachala Mustapha has commended the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on the resolution of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) crisis.

Mustapha who made the commendation in the press statement he issued in Abuja…Read more

BREAKING: NECO Releases 2023 SSCE Internal Result

The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Tuesday released the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) 58 days after the final paper was written on August 11, and described as the best in recent years.

Read more Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who announced the result on Tuesday in Minna, Niger State, said 737,308 candidates representing 61.60 per cent of the total number of applicants scored five credits and above including Mathematics and English…

I Almost Fainted When I Heard Gowon’s Death Rumour – Edwin Clark Stateman on Tuesday said when he first heard of the rumoured news of the demise of the former Military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon he almost gave him a heart attack. New Telegraph reports that the news reports on Monday evening…Read more Wike Visits Saraki In Abuja Residence (Photos) Nyesome Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at his residence in Abuja. New Telegraph reported that the former Governor of Rivers State…Read more JUST-IN: Court Gives Nod For Ondo Deputy Gov Impeachment An Akure High Court has given the Ondo State House of Assembly, the leeway to proceed with the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa who is facing charges of gross misconduct levelled against him by the Assembly. The Court presided over by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadeybay held that the case filed by the Deputy Governor…Read more Why Obi Can’t Work With Tinubu’s Administration – LP The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has declared that it is impossible for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to be persuaded to partner with President Bola Tinubu’s government of national unity. The National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, and the National Legal Adviser of the LP, Kehinde Edun…Read more FG Speaks On Subsidy Return As Fuel Stations Shut Down The President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, on Monday, denied reintroducing the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, amid the closure of many filling stations nationwide due to various challenges in the downstream oil sector. The move followed the numerous problems in the downstream oil business, which have led to the widespread closure of petrol…Read more Bayelsa Polls: Court Disqualifies Sylva As APC Candidate Just four weeks to the Bayelsa State Governorship Election, a court sitting in Abuja has disqualified the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Timipre Sylva. Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a judgement delivered on Monday, disqualified Sylva…Read more More women needed in reshaping Nigeria, says First Lady The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said efforts to reshape Nigeria and address societal ills plaguing the female gender required active participation of women. She said this when she granted audience to the Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who led senior female police officers on a courtesy visit to her office at the State House, Abuja. Noting with pride the fact that a large number of women were actively involved in policing and securing the country…Read more

Tinubu Seeks Reps’ Confirmation Of NDDC Board Nominees President Bola Tinubu has requested the House of Representatives confirmation of nominees for the positions of Chairman and members of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The president’s request is contained in a letter addressed to the speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas…Read more Finally, Mohbad’s Father Spills Everything He Knows About Son’s Death Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad has finally opened up on everything he knows and what happened on the day his son died. Speaking in an interview with BBC Yoruba on Tuesday, Mohbad’s father…Read more