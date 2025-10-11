Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 11

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, October 11th, 2025.

2027 Elections May Cost N870bn – Ex-INEC Chair’s Aide

The Chief Technical Adviser to the immediate past National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Professor Bolade Eyinla, has said the budget estimate for the conduct of the 2027 general election may gulp up to N870 billion.

Eyinla spoke on Friday…Read More

Nnamdi Kanu: Jonathan To Meet Tinubu Over Continued Detention – Sowore

The 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has revealed that former President Goodluck Jonathan has agreed to meet with President Bola Tinubu over the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore made this known…Read More

INEC Chairmanship: Nigeria Needs Strong Institutions, Not Individual – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigeria needs strong institutions that work to be able to inspire confidence in the people.

PDP National Publicity… Read More

Finally, Trump Breaks Silence On Health Rumours

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has put to rest all the speculations about him not doing well health-wise, saying he’s in great shape, mentally and physically.

Speaking on Thursday…Read More

Enugu Gov, Mbah To Defect To APC Tuesday

Barring the last-minute change, the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, will on Tuesday, October 14, announce his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

New Telegraph gathered…Read More

Fubara Lauds Tinubu’s Ogoni 13 Pardon, Says It’ll Aid Reconciliation

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to bestow a Posthumous Pardon on the Ogoni 9 and give national honours Awards on the Ogoni 4.

Governor Fubara said…Read More

Ndume Dismisses US Lawmaker’s Claim On Alleged Genocide

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, on Thursday dismissed a claim by a United States (US) lawmaker, Senator Ted Cruz, that Christians are being subjected to genocide in Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports…Read More

Govs Defect Into APC Because Nigerians’ve Rejected PDP – Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has said that the governors of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) defecting to the ruling APC do so because Nigerians have rejected their party.

The APC National Publicity…Read More

Pardon: Late General Vatsa Family Commend Tinubu

Following the State pardon for their late patriarch, the family of the late General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, who was executed for an alleged coup plot against General Ibrahim Babangida’s regime in 1986, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It would be recalled that…Read More

New INEC Boss Faces Fresh Hurdle To Renew Public Confidence

The newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Ojo Amupitan, has been urged by opposition parties to place priority on building public trust over political loyalty,

This, the opposition parties…Read More

AA Crisis: We’re Not In Breach Of Osogbo Court Judgement – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is not in breach of the Osogbo High Court judgment to warrant the order to arrest its former Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The commission, in a…Read More

Your Appointment As INEC Chairman, Call To Nat’l Service – Ondo AG

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, has described the appointment of Prof Joash Ojo Amupitan as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as a call to national service.

Ajulo, in his congratulatory…Read More

Tinubu To Attend 2025 Nigeria Diaspora Investment

President Bola Tinubu is set to attend the 8th edition of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit as the Special Guest of Honour.

The Chairman and Chief Executive…Read More

Fubara Orders Contractor To Complete Road Or Lose Project

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has issued a one-month ultimatum to Raffoul Nigeria Limited to complete the 6.5-kilometre WojiAleto–Alesa–Refinery Road or face termination of the contract.

Governor Fubara gave the…Read More

INEC Chairmanship: Nigeria, Democratic World’ll Be Watching, LP Tells Amupitan

The Labour Party (LP) has said the newly nominated Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, must prove to the world that he would not be influenced by the power of incumbency.

The party, in a statement…Read More