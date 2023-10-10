Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 10

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Tinubu Rejects Niger Coup Leader’s Overtures For Direct Talks

President Bola Tinubu has rejected overtures by the head of the military junta Niger Republic, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, to have direct access and discussion with him.

According to diplomatic sources, consenting to such direct one-on-one talks…Read more

Wike Knocks EU Over Report On 2023 Presidential Election

Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State has criticised the European Union (EU) for its assessment of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking during a meeting with the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Fela Durotoye, Others As Presidential Aides

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Fela Durotoye and four others as members of the presidential advisory team.

Durotoye is appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Values & Social Justice…Read more

Court Adjourns Hearing In Aiyedatiwa’s Case Against Akeredolu, Ondo Assembly

On Monday, The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja adjourned further proceedings in the case filed by the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, against the state House of Assembly, Governor of Rotimi Akeredolu, and others.

During the proceedings, counsel for the plaintiff informed the court that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read more

107 Ex-Senators Urge Caution On Tinubu’s Certificate Saga

A group of 107 non-serving All Progressives Congress (APC) senators has called on Nigerians to be cautious and allow the legal process to run its course in the controversy surrounding the authenticity of President Bola Tinubu’s certificate obtained from Chicago State University (CSU).

They urged citizens to “refrain from making hasty judgments and spreading negative comments on social media…Read more

Bolanle Raheem: Court Sentences ASP To Death For Murder

On Monday, a Lagos State High Court, sentenced Police officer, ASP Drambi Vandi, to death by hanging for killing Barrister Bolanle Raheem.

New Telegraph recalls that Vandi shot Mrs Raheem dead in the presence of her husband while returning from church on Christmas Day…Read more

ICYM: Finally, Sunday Igboho Regains Freedom In Benin

Two years after he was captured in the Republic of Benin, Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho has finally regained freedom.

It would be recalled that Sunday Igboho was captured in Benin on July 20, 2021…Read more

Certificate Saga: INEC Failed Nigeria, Judiciary Can Redeem It – Lawyer

human rights activist and lawyer, Chukwudi Ezeobika, has lambasted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for not exercising due diligence in conducting a proper investigation into the information and certificates submitted to it by persons aspiring for public offices.

The activist who spoke in a statement issued on Monday in Lokoja, Kogi State…Read more

eNaira Not Threat To Financial Stability – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked claims that the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira, is a threat to the nation’s financial stability.

In a statement released on Monday, October 9, 2023, the CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin…Read more

Nigeria Sets To Hire Retired Doctors, Nurses On Contract

Following the continued influx of healthcare professionals out of the country for a greener pasture, the Federal Government on Monday announced the hiring of retired doctors, nurses, and other clinical staff on a contractual basis.

In a circular dated October 5, 2023, issued by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH)…Read more

Our leaders’ve failed with most Nigerians suffering –Archbishop Yahaya

The Archbishop, Diocese of Kaduna, (Anglican Communion), Most Rev Timothy Yahaya, has berated the Federal Government over its palliatives for Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy, describing it as a mockery of the sensibilities of the masses. Bishop Yahaya, who bemoaned the suffering going on in Nigeria, noted that there is no leadership in place as long as the majority of the people are not smiling due to the socio-economic hardship across the country.

Yahaya, who spoke to journalists yesterday shortly after the Thanksgiving Service at the Cathedral of St. Michael, Kaduna…Read more

Nigeria, AU seek truce in Israel-Gaza war

Our Correspondent The Federal Government of Nigeria has called for a cease fire in the battle raging between Israel and Palestinian militants, insisting that both parties could resolve their differences through dialogue. There was an outbreak of hostilities as Hamas, the resistance movement of the Palestinian people, launched unprecedented and well coordinated attacks into Israel in the early hours of Saturday, leading to heavy casualties on both sides. In retaliation, Israeli security forces have commenced a series of airstrikes on Gaza, in line with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to crush Hamas and reduce their base to rubles.

However, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar…Read more

Transparency Africa Kicks Against Nomination Of New EFCC Boss

The Transparency and Anti-Corruption Campaign in Africa (TACCA) has advised President Bola Tinubu to avoid appointing any person with baggage as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The caution came amid speculations that Tinubu had pencilled down a former scribe of the anti-graft commission, Olukayode Olanipekun…Read more

N87.4trn Debt: Stakeholders Frown At FG Excessive Borrowing

Following the release by the Debt Management Office (DMO) that Nigeria’s entire public debt stock was N87.4 trillion, stakeholders have called for greater restraint to reduce excessive borrowing at all levels of government.

Recall that the June 30, 2023 report of the DMO consists of N54.1 trillion ($70.3 billion)…Read more

Kogi Guber: APC Chieftain Resigns Membership, Endorses AA Candidate

A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ankpa Local Government Area of the Kogi State, Yahaya Ododo, has resigned his party membership ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

Ododo who announced his resignation from the APC on Monday in Lokoja…Read more

Things You May Not Know About Tinubu’s New Media Advisers

Following the appointment of four individuals to the Office of the President’s Media and Publicity Directorate by President Bola Tinubu, here are the things you may not know about the new appointees.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more