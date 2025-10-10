Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 10

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, October 10th, 2025.

Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon Absent As Tinubu Chairs Council Of State Meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Council of State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with some notable absentees, including former Heads of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd.), former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

#FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Atiku Backs Sowore’s Protest

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, expressed full support for the protest announced by the 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, demanding the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Nat’l Council Of State Approves Amupitan As New INEC Chairman

The National Council of State has approved the nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) from Kogi State, North-Central Nigeria, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu Grants Presidential Pardon To Herbert Macaulay, Vatsa, 173 Others

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu approved the exercise of the presidential prerogative of mercy for 175 persons across various categories.

ADC To Tinubu: Stop Peddling Deceptive Statistics

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the October 2025 World Bank report on Nigeria’s economy, which revealed that 139 million Nigerians are living below the poverty line, accurately reflects the true state of the nation’s economy.

Senate: Nigeria’s Security Challenges Not Religion-Driven

The Senate on Thursday affirmed that terrorism, banditry, and other security challenges facing Nigeria are not religion-driven, stressing that the crises afflict citizens across religious divides.

Reps To Probe NECO Over Alleged Illegal Virement

The House of Representatives has directed its Committee on Basic Examination Bodies to investigate alleged cases of unauthorized virement and the implementation of budget and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) performance of the National Examination Council (NECO) from 2023 to date.

Nigerians Raise Concern Over Appointment Of Amupitan As INEC Chairman

The appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan as the new Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised questions and reactions from Nigerians, who are interested in the role of President Bola Tinubu in the process.

ADC To New INEC Chairman: Make Good Name For Yourself

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged the newly nominated Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, to restore public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Council Of State Approves Yusuf As NPC Chairman

The Council of State has approved the appointment of Dr. Aminu Yusuf as the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC).

EFCC Vs Yahaya Bello: Court Adjourns Continuation Of Witness’s Examination To Nov 12

Justice Maryann Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Thursday, adjourned the hearing in the alleged money laundering case instituted against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to November 12 after the EFCC called its sixth witness.

No Judgement Against Ex-INEC Chairman – AA

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Barr. (Chief) Kenneth Udeze has said there is no contempt judgement against the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu by the Federal High Court, Osogbo.

Defections: We’re Not Disturbed – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is not disturbed by reports that some of its governors plan to defect to other political parties, noting that such occurrences are not new to the party.

Wike: It Takes Serious Fight To Make Things Work In Nigeria

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that it takes a serious and sustained fight to bring about meaningful change or make things work effectively in Nigeria.

Infrastructure Deficit: Adebayo Criticized Sales Of Public Assets

The Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has cast aspersions on the sales of public assets, saying it is a major factor in Nigeria’s infrastructural deficit.

