Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 1

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Leadership Challenge: There’ll Still Be A Country – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said he believes Nigerians will still have a country they will be happy for if those in positions of authority do the right time.

Obi who spoke at a Chinua Achebe International Symposium and 10th Anniversary Memorial Celebration organised by the Chinua Achebe Foundation and African World Initiative…Read more

Senator Akpabio Salutes Nigeria At 63

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Hon Eseme Eyiboh…Read more

Nigeria At 63: Tinubu To Address Nigerians Sunday

As part of activities to mark the 63rd Independence Anniversary, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is billed to deliver a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

Nigeria At 63: Corrupt, Inept Leaders Ran Nigeria’s Greatness Aground – NLC

As Nigeria celebrates 63 years of independence, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused some past leaders of running the country’s greatness and hope of becoming a better nation down with their corrupt and inept attitudes.

President of the NLC, President Joe Ajaero in an independence message released on Saturday in Abuja…Read more

Nigerians Are Suffering, Implement Jonathan’s Confab Report, Yoruba Coalition Tells Tinubu

The Coalition of Yoruba Self Determination Groups, an umbrella body of different pro-Yoruba groups agitating for the good of Yoruba people within the Nigerian federation, has told President Bola Tibubu to unearth the Confab report of former President Goodluck Jonathan which was abandoned by former President Muhammadu Buhari, to evolve a new people’s Constitution and revive the ailing economy.

The group in a release signed by its Secretary General, Dr Steve Abioye…Read more

Sultan, Tinubu Urge NLC, TUC To Shelve Nationwide Strike

President Bola Tinubu and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, have pleaded with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to call off the nationwide strike scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reported that organised labour announced it would embark indefinite strike from Tuesday, October 3…Read more

Lagos PDP Celebrates Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary

The Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has extended warm felicitations to the resilient residents of the state on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

The party in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Hakeem Amode…Read more

Nigeria At 63: Our Political Leadership Shouldn’t Be An Embarrassment – Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the challenge before Nigeria is to ensure that her political leadership is a source of pride, not an embarrassment.

Atiku in a message at the nation’s 63 independence anniversary…Read more

Bayelsa Guber: Be Focused, Disciplined, Ganduje Advises APC Campaign Council

As the National leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday inaugurated its campaign team ahead of the November 11 Bayelsa State Governorship election.

The National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who spoke at Yenagoa…Read more

JUST-IN: Eight Of 25 Abducted Church Members In Ondo Escape

Eight out of the twenty-five kidnapped choir members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Igan, in Akure, the Ondo State Capital, have managed to escape from their abductors.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the choir members of the church were abducted on Friday afternoon…Read more

IPOB: Ohanaeze Begs Tinubu To Release Nnamdi Kanu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization has once again called on President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to release the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The leadership of the Ohanaeze made the call on Friday during the 2023 Igbo Day Celebration…Read more

Independence: Nigeria Will Be Great Again – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Nigerians as they celebrate the country’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, saying the country would be great again.

While calling on fellow citizens and compatriots to keep hope in the country alive…Read more

Atiku, Obi’s Appeal, Tribunal Hearings May Be Delayed By Strike

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi presidential candidates have strong reasons to believe that the proposed nationwide indefinite strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) will hurt their chances of winning.

According to a high-ranking Supreme Court official, a panel may be established the next week to hear Atiku and Obi’s appeals…Read more

Ogun APC Congratulates Abiodun Over Victory At Tribunal, Says Mandate Is ‘Divine’

The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulated Governor Dapo Abiodun on his victory at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Saturday.

The Tribunal, sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital, and chaired by Justice Hamidu Kunaza…Read more

Nigeria at 63: It’s Time For Reflection – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said the 63rd commemoration of Nigeria’s Independence offers Nigerians the opportunity to reflect on the country’s great journey of nationhood; acclaim its modest strides, reassess the odds it has survived, chart a path out of present challenges and renew their hopes for a greater tomorrow.

Jonathan in his goodwill message made available to journalists on Saturday by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze…Read more