Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 1

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, October 1st, 2025.

No Religion, Community Under Siege In Nigeria – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed claims of religious genocide in Nigeria, stressing that no faith is under threat and no community is excluded.

He said Nigerians have grown…Read More

Nigeria @ 65: Be Patient With Tinubu’s Reforms, Akpabio Urges Nigerians

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the economic and governance reforms being implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assuring that the country is on the path to progress and the benefits of the reforms are beginning to manifest.

Akpabio made this appeal…Read More

Dangote Accuses PENGASSAN, TUC Of Pushing For Check-Off Dues

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has accused the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of prioritising union dues and personal interests over workers’ welfare, following fresh calls by the unions for industrial action.

In a statement issued on Tuesday…Read More

Independence: Jonathan Urges Nigerians To Stay Hopeful

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerians to remain hopeful despite ongoing challenges, urging citizens to continue believing in the nation’s potential as Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a goodwill message released…Read More

65th Independence: Tinubu Urges Youth To Dream Big, Unveils Loan, Skills Programs

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian youth to dream big, innovate, and excel in science, technology, sports, and the creative arts, describing them as the “future and greatest assets of this blessed country.”

In his Independence Day address…Read More

Obasanjo Raises Alarm Over Nigeria’s Population

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday raised an alarm over Nigeria’s population growth, warning that if not tackled, it could cause serious consequences.

Speaking in Sokoto State…Read More

Senate Approves N140bn 2025 Budget For N’Central Devt Commission

The Senate on Tuesday approved the N140 billion 2025 budget for the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), urging the Commission to utilize the funds prudently once the final approval is given by the Chamber.

The Senate Committee on…Read More

65th Independence: Tinubu Calls For Unity, Economic Progress, Youth Empowerment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians to unite, work towards economic progress, and empower the nation’s youth as the country marks its 65th Independence anniversary.

In a nationwide broadcast on Wednesday…Read More

FULL TEXT: Tinubu’s 65th Independence Day Speech

Today marks the 65th anniversary of our great nation’s Independence. As we reflect on the significance of this day and our journey of nationhood since October 1, 1960, when our founding fathers accepted the instruments of self-government from colonial rule.

Let us remember their sacrifice, devotion, and grand dream of a strong, prosperous, and…Read More

Oluremi Tinubu Condoles Death Of Somtochukwu Maduagwu

First lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the untimely death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a young and promising journalist with Arise TV, who tragically passed away on Monday night, September 29, 2025, in Abuja.

The 29-year-old journalist…Read More

65th Independence: I’m Erecting Solid Economic Foundation For Nigerians – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, October 1, assured Nigerians that he is erecting a solid economic foundation to make Nigeria a better place for all.

President Tinubu made this…Read More

65th Independence: Fuel Subsidy Removal Was Necessary – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said the removal of fuel subsidy was hard, yet a necessary sacrifice to revive the economy and ensure Nigeria’s wealth is channelled towards improving the lives of its citizens.

New Telegraph recalls that Tinubu…Read More

Tinubu Congratulates Tajudeen Abbas On His 60th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on his 60th birthday, celebrated today, October 1, 2025.

Describing Abbas as a…Read More

65th Independence: I Inherited Near-Collapsed Economy

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said that upon assuming office on May 29, 2023, his administration inherited a near-collapsed economy caused by decades of fiscal policy distortions and misalignment that had impaired real growth in Nigeria.

President Tinubu made…Read More

Strike: Makinde Meets LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Workers

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers and the service of the people across all sectors.

The governor made the declaration…Read More