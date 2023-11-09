Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 9

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Senate Summons Gas Marketing Company MD Over Gas Sales, Purchase Agreements, Others

The Senate, on Wednesday, summoned the Managing Director of Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd, Justin Ezeala, requesting for the details of Gas sales, purchase agreements with Gas Companies and non-compliance with due process in the Auto CNG Project with NIPCO Gas.

The Senate Committee on Gas, Chaired by Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe, resolved to summon the Managing Director of Nigeria Gas Marketing

Presidency Assures Nigerians, Says Those Hoarding Naira Will Be Shocked

The Presidency has guaranteed that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will not desist in its pursuit of policies aimed at fortifying the Naira.

Speaking on Tuesday at a luncheon lecture titled "Cowries to Cash," in Abuja

N’Delta Will Witness Monumental Devt Under Tinubu – Shettima

Senator Kashim Shettima, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to the Niger Delta region and the general development while speaking in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State.

Shettima who spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship rally in Bayelsa State

Senate Summons Education Minister, JAMB Registrar, UNN VC Over Admission Racketeering

The Senate on Wednesday, summoned the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, the Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Professor Charles Igwe, over alleged admission racketeering.

The Senate also mandated them to appear before its Committees on Ethics, Privilege and Public Petitions

Time To Invest In Renewable Energy Is Now – Reps

The House of Representatives has said the time is ripe for the Federal Government to consider sustainable investment in the renewable energy sector and technologies.

Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene

Reps Ask Wike To Tackle Insecurity, Decaying Infrastructure In FCT

The House of Representatives has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike to tackle the growing insecurity and dilapidated infrastructure in the capital city.

Chairman of the House Committee on FCT, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara

Guber Poll: Don’t Be Discouraged By INEC Shortcoming, Atiku Tells Voters

The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on voters in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, not to be discouraged by the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver transparent elections in 2023 but to come out en mass and vote for candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku who was the PDP presidential candidate, said although there was a groundswell

BREAKING: Court Grants Emefiele Bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Maitama in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has granted the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele bail.

New Telegraph reports that Emefiele was granted bail on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

BREAKING: Tinubu Signs N2trn Supplementary Budget Into Law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget into law on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

President Tinubu assented to the over N2 trillion

Nigeria Sets New Standard In Civil Registration As Tinubu Launches Innovative E-CRVS System

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has launched the Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (e-CRVS), alongside the National Geospatial Data Repository and the National Coordination Committee on CRVS.

A statement from UNICEF said through this transformation

Reps Urge FG To Declare State Of Emergency On Illegal Mining

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on illegal mining in the country.

It urged the government to up a special security task for a 2-year life span comprising the military, DSS, Immigration

Bayelsa: Latest Poll Predicts Diri’s Victory, Sylva, Eradiri Trails Behind

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming November 11, Governorship race, Senator Duoye Diri, has been projected to win the coming governorship election in the State.

This is according to the report of a four-week opinion poll, conducted by a group of data analysts and public relations experts

Imo Election: PDP, LP Candidates Stage Walkout At INEC Stakeholders’ Meeting

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) governorship candidates in Imo State, Senators Samuel Anyanwu and Athan Achonu, on Tuesday, staged a walkout at an INEC-organized stakeholders’ meeting to demand the redeployment of the state’s Resident Electoral (REC), Professor Sylva Agu.

New Telegraph reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Obasanjo Leads Search For Alternative Democratic System In Africa

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo will, in a fortnight, lead other past African Heads of State and Government to a high-level summit to explore the possibilities of developing an alternative political and governance system for African countries.

Disappointed by the seeming failure of Western Liberal Democracy on the continent

Naira Weakens Against Dollar Despite Speculation Of Recovery

There was a noticeable drop in the United States (US) dollar against the Nigerian naira in both the parallel and Forex markets on Tuesday, November 7.

The naira dropped from its previous day rate of 780.09 to an end-of-day rate of 809.2 per USD