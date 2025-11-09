Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 9

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, November 9th, 2025.

Tinubu Hosts Sierra Leone President In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Friday received the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that…Read More

Presidential Pardon: Nothing Wrong If Convicts Can Contribute To Society – Sagay

The former Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has said that the recent presidential pardon granted to some convicts was appropriate, provided that the beneficiaries can contribute positively to society.

He, however, said that…Read More

Genocide: Adeboye Sends Strong Message To Tinubu Amid Trump’s Threat

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on the Federal Government to destroy terrorists and their sponsors before any possible United States (US) military action in Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye made this…Read More

Shettima Departs Belem For Abuja After Successful COP 30 Engagements

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has departed Belem, Brazil, for Abuja after a successful diplomatic engagement in the South American country where he represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 30th Session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 30).

This came just as Nigeria…Read More

#AnambraDecides2025: Soludo Decries Vote Buying

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has raised allegations of vote buying in the Saturday, November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra State.

Governor Soludo spoke to…Read More

AnambraDecides2025: Non-Indigenes Commend INEC, Parties Over Peaceful Process

The Association of Non-Indigenes In Anambra State (ANIAS) has commended both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the 16 political parties for the peaceful conduct of the November 8th gubernatorial election in the area.

It also expressed happiness…Read More

Clerics Task Tinubu On Banditry, Laud Gov. Idris’s Initiatives

Islamic and Christian leaders in Kebbi State have jointly called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to organise a national prayer session to seek divine intervention in addressing the persistent armed banditry attacks in Northern Nigeria.

The leaders gathered…Read More

#AnambraDecides2025: Obi Laments Vote Buying By Politicians

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has lamented the act of vote buying by politicians in gubernatorial elections in the area, describing it as a rape on the electoral process.

Obi, who spoke to reporters…Read More

Otu Hails Undiandeye’s Elevation, Calls Him Pillar Of Courage

Cross River State, Governor, Sen. Bassey Edet Otu, has congratulated the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Akomaye Parker Undiandeye, on his well-deserved elevation to the prestigious rank of Lieutenant General by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Governor Otu described the…Read More

Matawalle Sets To Visit Zamfara – APC

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that former Governor and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, will on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The visit would also be…Read More

#AnambraDecides2025: Voting Ends As INEC Uploads 36.99% Results On IReV

As sorting and counting kick off in the ongoing Anambra State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far uploaded 36.99 per cent of results to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Saturday Telegraph reports…Read More

Onitsha South Accuses APC Chairman, Ejidike Of Thuggery

The Onitsha South Council has accused the Anambra state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Basil Ejidike, of using thugs to disrupt the electoral process in some polling units in Bridgehead Fegge ( Fegge Ward 2).

It also alleged that Ejidike…Read More

Benue APC Condemns Demolition Of Tinubu Support Group Office

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Benue State under the leadership of Comrade Austin Agada, has condemned what it described as the unlawful demolition of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu (ABT) Support Group Office in Makurdi by the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led administration.

In a statement issued by…Read More

CBN: Building Buffers For Economy, Fostering FX Inflows Against Oil Prices Drop

PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that as oil prices drop, the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) is taking measures aimed at cushioning the economy from the looming oil price shock.

Global oil prices have dropped…Read More

Regina Daniels Saga Deepens As Nwoko Makes Shocking Family, Drug Claims

Amid the ongoing marital controversy involving Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has released a detailed statement accusing members of Regina’s family of drug use, harassment, and repeated interference in her rehabilitation process.

In a lengthy note shared…Read More