Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 9

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Wike Appoints Olalere As Media Aide

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has approved the appointment of Olalere Olayinka as the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media.

The appointment as announced by the Director Press…Read more

Adeleke Visits Lagbaja’s Wife, Pledges State Support For Family

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Friday paid condolences to the family of the late Chief of Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja.

US Charges Man Over Alleged Plot To Assassinate Trump

The United States (US) government on Friday brought charges against an Iranian man in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate the President-elect, Donald Trump before the presidential election.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Department…Read more

SGF Tasks New Ministers On Collaboration For Sustainable Dev’t

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, has tasked the new Ministers on the need to collaborate with their colleagues and other government officials in actualizing their mandates in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He gave this charge at the 2-day Induction Retreat for the newly…Read more

Shettima Demands More Community-Oriented Leadership, Legacy-Building

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians, especially leaders, to exemplify true leadership by prioritizing community service and legacy-building over personal gain.

He urged Nigerians to prioritise spiritual obligations…Read more

A’Ibom Announces Burial Arrangements For First Lady, Patience Eno

The Akwa Ibom State Government on collaboration with the family of Governor Umo Eno has officially announced the burial arrangements of the late First Lady, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno.

It would be recalled the Akwa Ibom First Lady died…Read more

Trump Reaffirms Mass Deportation Of Immigrants

The President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to enforcing stricter immigration policies and bolstering the America border.

In an interview with NBC News on Thursday, Trump…Read more

Hardship: Osinbajo Urges Tinubu To Prioritize Nigerians’ Welfare

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the immediate past Vice President of Nigeria has called on President Bola Tinubu to focus on improving the welfare of Nigerians, particularly as the country faces significant economic hardships.

Speaking at the 2024 Women in Management, Business…Read more

Trump Calls On Ukraine To Halt NATO Bid For 20 Years

The United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump is poised to resolving the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, potentially shifting U.S. foreign policy under his administration.

Reports indicated that Trump’s proposal involves Ukraine…Read more

Ondo 2014: I’ll Build o On Agagu’s Legacies – Aiyedatiwa

governorship campaign, assured the people of Okitipupa Local Government Area of comprehensive development if elected as governor.

Aiyedatiwa, who met with monarchs of the Local Government, said he considered himself fortunate…Read more

Gov. Yusuf Presents N549.160bn 2025 Budget With 77 Performances In 2024

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presented a proposed 2025 Appropriation Budget of N549,160,417,663.00 to the State Assembly with a 2024 Budget Performances of 77 per cent.

Read more Presenting the budget on Friday at the Chamber of the State Assembly…

Ondo Guber: Ajayi Solicits Retired PS, Monarchs’ Support

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Agboola Alfred Ajayi, has solicited support and endorsement from all members of the Ondo State Association of Retired Heads of Service (HoS) and Permanent Secretaries.

The candidate who met with all members of the association…Read more

I’ll Spend My Time Doing Research In EFCC Custody – Obaseki

The outgoing Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Thursday said he has been pre-informed that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will come for him as his tenure elapses next week.

Speaking during the EdoBEST National Results-Sharing…Read more

Grid Collapse: Power Minister Orders Implementation Of Committee’s Report

The Minister for Power, Adebayo Adelabu has ordered the Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN) and all other relevant agencies of the Ministry to begin the quick implementation of the recommendations of the inter-agency committee, set up to oversee the constant grid collapses.

The order comes as the transmission company reported…Read more

#EndBadGovernance: Reps Minority Hails Tinubu, Wants Compensation For Minors

Following the release of the 76 young kids charged for terrorism, treason, and arson by the Nigerian Police Force for participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest, the minority caucus of the House of Representatives has lauded President Bola Tinubu for being responsive to calls by Nigerians, and the international community

