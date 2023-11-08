Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 8

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

FG Gives Condition As Germany Set To Deport 14,000 Nigerians

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said Germany is set to deport no fewer than 14, 000 Nigerians who have been residing in the country for some time.

Senate Advocates Punishment For Misuse Of Firearms By Customs Personnel

The Senate, on Tuesday, asked the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi to punish any of the agency’s personnel found guilty of misusing firearms at the country’s borders.

We’ll Ensure Rule Of Law Remains Foundation Of Our Democracy – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswil Akpabio, on Tuesday, expressed the commitment of the 10th National Assembly to ensure that the rule of law remained the foundation of the country’s democracy.

Nigeria Launches New Crude Grade To Compete In Europe

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) on Tuesday introduced a new low-sulfur crude oil grade dubbed Nembe, which it intends to sell mostly on the European market.

BREAKING: NLC, TUC Declare ‘Total Action Against Imo 12 Midnight

Organised labour has declared what was described as a “total action” against the government of Imo state, in protest of the brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as of 12 midnight today.

Reps Vow To Stamp Out Terrorism Financing, Money Laundering

The House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, Tuesday, vowed to bring to justice enablers of financial crimes and criminalities in the country.

We’re Ready For Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Guber poll – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it is ready and prepared for Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

N5.5bn Yacht: Nigerians Reaping Consequences of Their Wrong Choice – Adebayo

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the last presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has told Nigerians to bear the luxury and extravagant lifestyles of current political leaders because they asked for it.

Tinubu To Confer Integrity, Public Servant Award On NILDS DG

President Bola Tinubu will in early December, confer the 2023 Integrity and Public Servant of the Year Award to the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman.

Datti-Baba Speaks On Brother Working For Tinubu’s Govt

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 General election, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has reacted to the news making rounds that his brother is working for President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Tinubu Will Face Bigger Problems Managing Obidients Than Nigeria’s Economy

A spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 presidential election, Daniel Bwala, has expressed concerns about how President Bola Tinubu will manage the problems that the supporters of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, will pose in the country.

Tinubu To Launch Birth, Death, Marriage Registration Portal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government has announced its plan to unveil a birth, death, and marriage registration portal.

Mbah’s Certificate: Group Calls For Resignation Of NYSC DG

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, and the Director of Corps Certification, Mohammed Ibrahim, have been asked to resign immediately for their incompetence, collusion, and willful misrepresentation of facts that resulted in the Governor Peter Mbah certificate scandal.

N-SIPA Boss Vow To Address Operational Lapses In agency

The National Coordinator/CEO, National Social Investment Program Agency (N-SIPA), Halima Shehu has vowed to look into areas of operational lapses for better life-transforming interventions for poor Nigerians.

Why Tinubu, Shettima Should Resign – Datti

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has called for the resignation of President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

