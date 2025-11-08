Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 8

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, November 8th, 2025.

Genocide: Tinubu Rallies Foreign Allies Amid Trump Threats

Amid the threats from the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, following the allegation of Christian genocide in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has said his government is currently engaging with the world diplomatically.

New Telegraph had earlier

Terrorism Trial: Court Fixes Nov 20 For Judgement As Kanu Waives Right To Defend Self

A Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled judgment for November 20 in the terrorism trial of the detained leader of the proscribed separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice James Omotosho

Trump’s CPC Decision On Nigeria Based On Misleading, Manipulated Data – IMPI

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) has faulted former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), describing it as a move influenced by “jaundiced and obtrusive data” supplied by groups with ulterior motives.

In a statement signed by

Anambra Guber: INEC Begins Distribution Of Electoral Materials

Barely 48-hours to the commencement of the Anambra State gubernatorial election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun distributing sensitive electoral materials to Local Government Areas across the State.

New Telegraph gathered

Nigeria Taking Steps To Restore Climate, Nature, Devt With $3bn Financing – Shettima

Nigeria has implored the international community to significantly increase global financing to protect and restore nature’s economic value through predictable, equitable, and accessible funding mechanisms.

According to Nigerian Vice President

Trump’s Genocide Claims A Threat To Nigeria’s Sovereignty – SDP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has described the United States President, Donald Trump’s recent comments on Nigeria as a direct threat to the nation’s sovereignty and image in the international community.

Gabam said the claims were

New Army Chief Charges Troops To Defeat Boko Haram Insurgents

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Wahidi Shaibu, has charged troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Military to double efforts to end the over a decade and a half Boko Haram insurgency.

While addressing troops

Oyebanji Proceeds On Annual Leave

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has announced his plan to go on a two-week annual leave beginning from Sunday, November 9th, 2025.

Speaking in a press release

Trump’s Threat: Engage Obasanjo, Other Reputable Nigerians, Dele Momodu Urges Tinubu

A former chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and publisher of Ovation International magazine, Chief Dele Momodu, has advised President Bola Tinubu to lobby Nigerians with international repute to engage with President Donald Trump directly.

New Telegraph reports

Shutdown: Travelers Face Uncertainty As Trump Orders Airlines To Slash Flights

After a directive to decrease flights at dozens of major airports by President Donald Trump‘s administration went into effect on Friday, travellers faced mounting uncertainty over air travel in the United States

The reduction has been

Anambra Guber: INEC Records 98.8% PVCs Collection

Ahead of the Saturday Governorship election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that out of 2,802,790 registered voters, 2,769,137 have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), making up 98.8 per cent of eligible voters in the state.

The Chairman of the Commission

Abdulrahman-Led PDP Inaugurates New BoT

The faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated a new Board of Trustees (BoT).

New Telegraph had

OSGF Signs MoU With NASENI To Digitalize FEC Processes

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to digitalise the Federal Executive Council (FEC) processes and completely operate paperless through the Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO), responsible for coordinating the activities of FEC.

Speaking during the signing

Bayelsa: APC Youths Speak Against Alleged Cancellation Of Surveillance Contracts

Youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the platform of Bayelsa Progressives Youth Movement (BPYM) have kicked against an alleged move by the Bayelsa State Government, in collaboration with some individuals, to take over existing surveillance contracts of some law-abiding members of the party.

The pro-APC organisation,