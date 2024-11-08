Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 8

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, November 8, 2024.

2027: Nigerians Looking To PDP For Direction – Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said Nigerians need direction in 2027, which he said only the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) could provide.

Makinde at the inauguration of the Board of Governors…Read more

Cardoso Distils 1-Year Scorecard At Apex Bank

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso on Thursday, reflected on the apex bank’s journey under his watch in the last one-year, affirming his commitment to realizing the $1 billion remittance target.

Cardoso who was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…Read more

Hardship: Economic Reforms Yielding Fruits Already, FG Declares

The Federal Government, on Thursday, said that the economic policies it embarked upon had started bearing fruitful results in the economy, assuring that citizens would soon begin to feel the impacts in their lives…Read more

IGP, Defence Minister Pay Condolence Visit To Lagbaja’s Widow, Eulogises Him

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and Minister of Defence on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the widow of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoheed Lagbaja, Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, at his official residence in Abuja.

The IGP described the late COAS, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja…Read more

Group Petitions EFCC, Demands Arrest, Prosecution Of Ganduje

A coalition of 51 anti-corruption groups has formally petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking the immediate arrest and prosecution of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the former Governor of Kano State and current national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

The petition, dated November 4, 2024, and acknowledged…Read more

Lagbaja: Osun Declares 3 Days Mourning, Directs Flags To Fly Half Mast

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has declared three days of mourning for the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the federation, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja who passed away on Tuesday, November 5.

The State government also directed that half-mast flags…Read more

Nigeria Underperforming In Oil, Gas Production – Presidency

The Presidency has lamented that the country has historically underperformed in oil and gas production despite her wealth in the oil and gas industry.

The Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen…Read more

NNPC Ltd Does Not Deal In Adulterated Products – Soneye

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd) has said that it does not deal in adulterated products.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd…Read more

Full Details Of 10 National Grid Collapse Experienced In 2024

Nigeria’s national electricity grid experienced its 10th collapse in 2024 on Thursday, November 7 following severe collapses within a month.

This constant development has brought to the fore…Read more

Obi Condoles With Imo Govt Over Tragic IED Explosion

Former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has expressed condolence to the government and people of Imo State following a series of tragic events that have recently shaken the region.

Obi addressed the grief and devastation left by a deadly…Read more

2027: Tinubu Plots To Make Nigeria One Party State, Enforces Dictatorship – Atiku’s Aide

Paul Ibe, the media aide to former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has outrightly accused President Bola Tinubu of trying to enforce dictatorship by moving to destroy opposition party such as People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ahead of 2027.

Atiku’s aide who spoke on Thursday…Read more

US Election: Obi Congratulates Trump, Calls For Electoral Integrity In Nigeria

2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has extended his congratulations to President Donald Trump following his victory in the 2024 United States (US) presidential election.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Obi lauded…Read more

BREAKING: National Grid Collapses Again, Fifth Within A Month

Nigeria has again been thrown into darkness as the national grid collapsed again on Thursday, November 7.

This was confirmed in a notice issued to its customers…Read more

Ondo 2024: Court Affirms Edema As NNPP Candidate

An Akure High Court has dismissed the suit challenging the candidature of Hon. Olugbenga Edema as the flag bearer of the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

The court presided by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadabay…Read more

Atiku Congratulates Trump, Highlights Lessons For Nigeria

Former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has joined world leaders and political figures in extending his congratulations to President-elect, Donald Trump and the Republican Party on their victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

In a detailed post shared on his X account, Atiku reflected…Read more

