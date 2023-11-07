Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 7

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Inflation: Sanusi Sends Message To CBN Governor

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II has expressed concern over the current inflation rate in the country.

Sanusi who spoke on Monday requested that the new apex bank…Read more

Why I Was Absent At Supreme Court, Peter Obi Reveals

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has revealed why he was absent at the Supreme Court during the ruling on his appeal filed against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja during a press conference…Read more

CBN Will Prioritize Price Stability, Cardoso Assures

Olayemi Cardoso, the newly appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has reaffirmed his commitment that the primary goal of his leadership will be maintaining price stability.

Mr Cardoso gave the assurance while hosting the Impact Investing Community…Read more

CBN’s Lending To Banks Rises By 466%

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Standing Lending Facility (SLF) has increased year-on-year (YoY) by 466 percent to N268.3 billion at the end of October 2023 from N47.35 billion as of October 2022 reflecting the increase in currency outside banks.

The SLF and Repurchase (Repo) lending windows are the two short-term loan…Read more

Ondo Crisis: Court Strikes Out Case Against Aiyedatiwa, Gives Directives

A High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Monday, struck out the suit filed by the State Government and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the compilation of record of appeal.

Recalls that the claimants in the case had sued four registrars of the High Court…Read more

Obi To Address World Press Conference Today

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, will in Wednesday, November 6 address an international press conference.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks Kwankwaso, Upholds Datti’s Election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and reinstated Yusuf Umar Datti of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam Federal Constituency Election.

The judgment was delivered on Monday by a three-man panel led by Justice Tunde Oyebamiji Awotoye…Read more

Senate moves to shield REC appointees from impending court injunction

The Senate will hold an emergency plenary session today to approve the votes and proceedings of last Thursday. However, a source close to the Senate, told New Telegraph in confidence that one of the major reasons for the proposed emergency session was to prevent some aggrieved persons from obtaining court injunction to stop the swearing in of some already confirmed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

There were 10 nominations forwarded to the Senate for consideration and approval by President Bola Tinubu…Read more

Lagos Opens Second Bridge As Red Line Nears Completion

The Lagos State government has commissioned another overpass bridge in Oyingbo, in the Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the latest commissioning is the second of such within a week…Read more

Transportation Minister Hails Lagos-Ibadan Maiden Freight Train Service

Sen. Said Alkali, the Minister of Transportation has described Thursday’s maiden trip of the Lagos-Ibadan freight train service as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s railway projects.

The Minister who spoke on Monday in a statement issued in Abuja said the milestone further demonstrated…Read more

From Courtrooms To National Conscience: Our Democracy Is The Victim

Remarks at a press conference by Mr Peter Gregory Obi, CON, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party on the Supreme Court Judgment of 26th October 2023 of the Nigeria Presidential election held in Abuja, FCT, on Monday 6th November 2023 Protocols

1. Fellow countrymen and women. Gentlemen of the Media, Good day and welcome to this press conference…Read more

Naira Marley, Sam Larry Finally Regains Freedom After Spending Weeks In Detention

Popular Afrobeats singer and Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley and his close associate, Sam Larry have been reportedly granted bail after spending weeks in detention over their suspected involvement in the death of Mohbad.

New Telegraph reports that the duo are required to provide three sureties…Read more

Suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari Fails To Appear In Court

The suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Yunusa Hudi Ari, will on Monday be arraigned before the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola, the state capital.

The arraignment was initially scheduled for July 27, 2023, but was delayed due to the REC’s failure to appear in court…Read more

Kogi Guber: Igbo Community Pledges 100% Block Votes For Ododo, APC

In less than one week of governorship election in Kogi State, the Igbo Community Association (ICA) in the Confluence State has pledged 100 per cent block votes, to ensure an overwhelming victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Usman Ododo.

This is coming as the group assured the State Governor, Yahaya Bello…Read more

LP Rejects Appeal Court Verdict Sacking Senate Minority Whip Nwokocha

The Abia State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has rejected the decision of the Court of Appeal sacking Darlington Nwokocha as the Senator representing Abia Central, saying the litigation was based on Section 77 of the Constitution which no court can adjudicate on.

Speaking on the development at a press conference held at the party secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital, the State Chairman, Ceekay Igara…Read more