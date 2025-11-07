Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 7

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, November 7th, 2025.

Nnamdi Kanu Writes Trump Over Christian Genocide In Nigeria

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has written a letter to United States (US) President Donald Trump over the Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Kanu disclosed how he…

Tinubu: Nigeria Engaging World Diplomatically, Will Defeat Terrorism

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to global diplomatic engagement, expressing confidence that Nigeria will overcome terrorism and other security challenges.

Speaking before the commencement…

Genocide: Trump Insists Christian Facing Mass Killing In Nigeria

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has once again insisted that Christians in Nigeria are subjected to mass killings, warning that the alleged attacks amount to a threat to Christianity in the country.

President Trump, who…

Safety: House Owners Within Airports To Lose Properties To Govt

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has announced that individuals occupying residential properties within airport premises across the country will soon lose ownership of their houses, as the Federal Government moves to reclaim such spaces for safety and security reasons.

Keyamo disclosed this on…

PDP Crisis: You May Be Lucky Now, But Karma Is Real – Damagum Warns

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has warned party members allegedly being used to destabilize the party that they may be lucky for now, but will not escape the law of karma.

Damagum, who spoke…

Collaborate With US, Other Allies To Defeat Terrorists In Nigeria, Sen. Dickson Charges FG

The former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West in the 10th National Assembly, Senator Seriake Dickson, has called on the Federal Government to collaborate with the United States (US) and other allies in the fight against murderous terrorists in Nigeria.

Senator Dickson made…

Nigeria Leads W’Africa In Climate Commitment, Eyes Investment Boost At COP30

Nigeria has emerged as West Africa’s climate action leader following its submission of the region’s first Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This milestone comes as…

Lack Of Internal Democracy Reason For Pre-Election Disputes – Amupitan

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has said 75 per cent of pre-election disputes the commission was joined in were due to a lack of internal democracy, which often leads to leadership tussles among political parties.

Amupitan made this remark…

Falana Reacts To US Genocide Claims, Says Trump Lied About Christian Killings In Nigeria

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has accused the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, of lying to the world regarding his claim of killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Falana, who's spoke on…

Senate Clears Air Peace Of Negligence, Drug Allegations

The Senate, on Thursday, cleared Air Peace of allegations of negligence and drug use by its pilots in the July 13, 2024, runway overrun incident at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The exoneration followed…

Nigeria Implementing Bold Reforms To Stabilise Economy – Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is implementing bold economic reforms that are stabilising the economy, boosting investor confidence, and improving the ease of doing business.

Speaking at the opening…

Osun 2026: Adeleke Denies Joining ADC

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has dismissed reports suggesting he plans to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement signed…

Govt Taking US Designation Of Nigeria As CPC Seriously – Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said that the Federal Government is taking the recent designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the United States seriously and is taking necessary steps to protect the lives of citizens.

Idris disclosed that the…

Senate Orders NAFDAC To Enforce Ban On Sachet Alcohol

The Senate on Thursday directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and other regulatory bodies to enforce the ban on the packaging of alcoholic beverages in sachet formats beginning December 2025.

This is as the lawmakers…

15% Import Duty Will Worsen Living Conditions – TUC

Following the Federal Government’s proposed 15 per cent import duty on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, Festus Osifo, has warned that the policy would worsen Nigerians’ living conditions.

Osifo, who spoke during an…