Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 7

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, November 7, 2024.

BREAKING: Trump Becomes 47th President Of United States

The Republican candidate and former United States (US) President, Donald Trump, has been declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

New Telegraph reports that Trump defeated Democratic…Read more

BREAKING: Chief Of Army Staff, Lagbaja Dies At 56

In a solemn announcement on Wednesday morning, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces confirmed the passing of Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

New Telegraph gathered that Lagbaja died on Tuesday night…Read more

AmericaDecide2024: Trump Coasts To Victory, Addresses Supporters

Former President of the United States (US) and Republican Presidential candidate, Donald Trumphas defeated Vice President and Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris in a stunning victory, delivering him a second term in the White House after a historic election cycle filled with unprecedented twists and turns and two attempts on his life.

Trump defeated Harris, who entered this race just over 100 days…Read more

Tinubu Postpones FEC Meeting In Honour Of Late COAS, Lagbaja

In a mark of deep respect for the late Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, who tragically passed away on Tuesday night, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has postponed the scheduled Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting until a future date.

The postponement was communicated in a statement issued…Read more

Ondo 2024: Result May Be Ready On November 16 – INEC

The Chairman of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has appealed to political parties, candidates, and supporters to maintain peace during the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

Prof. Yakubu said the result of the November 16 governorship election…Read more

Makinde Approves N80,000 Minimum Wage For Oyo Workers

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on Wednesday approved a minimum wage of ₦80,000 for the State workforce.

In a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information…Read more

Obasanjo Eulogizes Late Wife, Stella

The former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday, described his late wife, Mrs Stella Obasanjo as a woman of substances that contributed tremendously to the success of his government.

Obasanjo made the remarks at the commissioning…Read more

US Election: Kamala Harris Congratulates Donald Trump

The United States Vice President and candidate of the Democratic Party in the just concluded presidential election, Kamala Harris has congratulated the president-elect, Donald Trump.

Kamala who pulled a call through to Donald Trump…Read more

Acting COAS, Oluyede Pays Tribute To Lagbaja

The Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede on Wednesday led a high-level delegation to pay a condolence visit to the family of late Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General, Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

It would be recalled that General Lagbaja passed away…Read more

Akpabio, Lawan, Moro, Other Senators Mourn Lagbaja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, mourned the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, describing him as rare gem and a fine officer, who gave his all for the territorial security and unity of the country.

Akpabio said he received the news of the death of the late military chief…Read more

Buhari: Lagbaja’s A Patriot Who Served With Utmost Diligence

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja as a patriot who served the country with utmost diligence.

In a press release issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu…Read more

US Election: Zelenskyy Congratulates Trump On Historic Victory

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended his warm congratulations to the President-elect, Donald Trump following his victory in the November 5 presidential election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump defeated…Read more

Kamala Harris Will Not Speak To Supporters Until Thursday – Campaign Office

Vice President and Democratic candidate in the just concluded United States (US) presidential election, Kamala Harris’ Campaign Office has said she will not address her supporters on election night.

Harris’ campaign chairperson made this known on Wednesday…Read more

No Plan Yet To Congratulate Trump – Russian Govt

Following the declaration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States (US), the Russian government has declared that it has no immediate plans to congratulate the former president amid ongoing hostilities between Russia and U.S.-supported Ukraine.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Republican candidate…Read more

Lagbaja Was A Gallant Military Officer, Abbas Mourns COAS

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has expressed shock over the demise of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General, Taoreed Lagbaja, describing it as a huge loss to the Armed Forces and Nigeria as a country.

Speaker Abbas, while describing Lt. Gen. Lagbaja as “a gallant military officer…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: