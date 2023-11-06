Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, November 6, 2023.

Senate Moves To Shield REC Appointees From Impending Court Injunction

The Senate will hold an emergency plenary session on Monday, November 6, 2023, to approve the votes and proceedings of last week Thursday.

However, a source close to the Senate, told New Telegraph in confidence that one of the major reasons for the proposed emergency…Read more

Lagos Opens Second Bridge As Red Line Nears Completion

The Lagos State government has commissioned another overpass bridge in Oyingbo, in the Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the latest commissioning is the second of such within a week…Read more

Dangote To BUA: You’ve Been Sponsoring False Reports Against Us

The management of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has refuted allegations that it engaged in illegal foreign exchange deals, warning those peddling the allegation of economic sabotage against the company to desist from such underhand practices.

It gave the warning following claims in some sponsored reports in the online media…Read more

Atiku May Face Expulsion From PDP – Ex-Aide

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar may be kicked out of the party if he does not give up on his dare desire to become the president of Nigeria, according to his former Special Advisor, Umar Ardo.

Atiku’s former aide who gave the hint on Sunday said all the PDP governors…Read more

My Vision Is To Eliminate Crude Oil Theft – Admiral Ogalla

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla has said his vision for the Nigerian Navy is to stamp out crude oil theft and other forms of maritime crimes from Nigeria’s maritime environment.

Vice Admiral Ogalla, also assured the proposed Naval Base in Ogurugu…Read more

Ajaero Attack: Court Issues Fresh Order Restraining NLC, TUC From Further Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Imo State have been restrained from embarking on further industrial action in the state till further notice.

The National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Owerri, Imo State capital gave the matching order…Read more

NEITI Report: Tinubu Dragged To Court Over Alleged Failure To Probe Missing $15bn, N200bn Oil Revenues

Due to his alleged failure to probe the grim allegations that over US$15 billion in oil revenues, and N200 billion budgeted to repair the refineries in Nigeria are missing and unaccounted for between 2020 and 2021, President Bola Tinubu has been dragged before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The allegations are contained in the 2021 report by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI)…Read more

Imo Guber: Group Alleges Opposition Using NLC To Fight Uzodinma

Following Wednesday’s attack on the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero in Imo State, the PVC Initiative for Good Governance In Diaspora (PIGGD) has alleged that opposition figure on the state are using the NLC to damage the reputation of the Governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma.

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday, the group said in order to prevent party politics…Read more

NNPCL Sets To Begin Importation Of Crude Oil

In a bid to ensure Nigeria’s refineries are up and running with no shortage of refined products in the country, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) has said it is exploring ways of outsourcing crude from outside the shores of the country.

According to the report, the NNPCL may start importing 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Fubara Hails Tinubu Timely Intervention

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has shown his sincere appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his “fatherly intervention” in the recent political unrest that rocks the state.

Lauding President Tinubu’s intervention in a press statement issued on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the state capital…Read more

FG Explores PPP To Generate Revenue For Infrastructure Devt

The Federal Government has initiated moves to explore the Public Private Partnership (PPP) business model in order to raise funds and boost its capacity to undertake the development of critical infrastructure projects across the country.

It would be recalled that as of 2021, Nigeria needed $1.5 trillion in ten years to bridge the nation’s infrastructure gap…Read more

BREAKING: Senator Utazi Resigns Membership Of PDP

Former Senator representing Enugu-North Senatorial District of Enugu State, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senator, who represented the district between 2015 and 2023, submitted his resignation letter to the Chairman of PDP…Read more

NLC Accuses Uzodimma Of Assassination Attempt On Ajaero

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has accused the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, of going after the life of its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

According to Congress, the governor had launched an attack on President Ajaero’s community, Azalla Owalla in Emekuku, Owerri, Imo State…Read more

Brutalisation Of NLC President Violation Of Trade Union Rights – NASU

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), has said the brutalisation, arbitrary arrest and detention of the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, violated trade union rights.

The General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi who condemned the act he described as barbaric, called for the removal of the Imo State Commissioner of Police…Read more

Stop Accusing Judiciary Wrongly, Plateau APC Group Warns PDP

A group under the aegis of the Strategic Monitoring Team of the Plateau State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has warned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to stop accusing the judiciary wrongly.

The group also warned the ruling party to stop using the State resources in its favour to divide the State into religious lines by instigating the public…Read more