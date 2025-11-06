Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 6

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, November 6th, 2025.

Respect For Nigeria’s Sovereignty Remains Sacrosanct – EU

The European Union (EU) has strengthened its respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty by avoiding external pressures by pursuing ongoing collaboration with the country in areas such as peace-building, interfaith dialogue, and the protection of human rights.

PDP Crisis: Judiciary Working To Destroy Nigeria’s Democracy – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has said that the October 31 FCT Federal High Court judgement against the party’s upcoming national convention is capable of setting Nigeria on fire.

Senate Passes Bill To Prevent Student Sexual Harassment

On Wednesday, the 10th Senate passed through third reading a bill seeking to prevent and prohibit sexual harassment of students in educational institutions and other places across the country.

Keyamo Writes Trump, Denies Claims Of Christian Persecution In Nigeria

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has written an open letter to United States President, Donald Trump, refuting claims of mass killings of Christians in Nigeria.

UNESCO Approves Nigeria To Host First Global Media Literacy Institute

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has approved Nigeria as the host of the world’s first International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMLI), to be based in Abuja.

Germany Bans Muslim Group Advocating For Caliphate

The French Government on Wednesday banned a Muslim group over accusations of anti-constitutional activities, bothering on calling for the establishment of a caliphate, the interior ministry said.

Genocide: Senate To Discuss Trump’s Invasion Threat On Nigeria

On Tuesday, the President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the Red Chamber will firmly address US President Donald Trump’s threat in collaboration with the executive arm of government, given its significant implications on Nigeria’s foreign policy and diplomatic relations.

Declaring Sowore Wanted Within Ambits Of Law – Lagos CP

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has justified his decision to declare human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, wanted.

Gov Yusuf Commends Army’s Efforts In Combating Banditry

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their swift response to recent banditry attacks in parts of the state.

PDP Petitions IGP Over Alleged Invasion Of Secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, accusing its suspended National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, of leading thugs to invade the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Reps Demand Full Implementation of Outstanding 2024, 2025 Projects

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, tasked President Bola Tinubu to implement the full capital component of the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Acts.

Bandit Attacks: Lawmaker Escapes Gunshot As Six Soldiers Killed

Lawmaker representing Agwara/Borgu Federal Constituency, Niger State, Hon. Jafaru Mohammed Ali, on Tuesday, narrowly escaped being shot by bandits after the assasillant opened fire on his convoy while he was touring his constituency.

DSS Confirms Ongoing Prosecution Of Terror Suspects

The Department of State Services (DSS) has provided an update on the ongoing trials of multiple terrorism suspects involved in attacks and criminal networks across Nigeria.

Herdsmen Kill Farmers In Benue, Burn Catholic Church In Fresh Attack

Police mobilize tactical teams to restore calm, ensure safety of residents – PPRO

Diri’s Defection: Ogbuku Urges APC In Bayelsa To Support Him

Chief Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to give Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, the absolute support he needs as the new leader of the party in the state.

