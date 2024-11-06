Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 6

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Israel PM, Netanyahu Sacks Defence Minister Amid Gaza War

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has fired the Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, saying there is a “Crisis of trust” between them.

Netanyahu who spoke in a statement on Tuesday said his trust in Gallant…Read more

AmericaDecides2024: Over 83m Voters Have Cast Ballots

Adms of 10 pm Nigerian time, more than 83 million voters have already cast their ballots at the ongoing United States (US) Presidential election.

New Telegraph gathered that half of the 161.42 million…Read more

Infrastructural Dev’t’ll Spur Economic Prosperity, Tinubu Tells Bayelsa Delegation

President Bola Tinubu has asserted that infrastructural development would spur economic prosperity across the country.

This came as he reiterated that his administration would continue…Read more

Reps Satisfied With Work On FIRS Permanent Site, Hails Mgt

The House of Representatives has commended the management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) led by the Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji for its pragmatic performance since coming into office.

The Chairman of the House Committees on Finance…Read more

AmericaDecides2024: Pennsylvania County Extends Voting Hours

As the citizens of the United States of America (USA) cast their vote, a Pennsylvania judge has ordered voting to be extended until 10 p.m.( ET) after a malfunction prevented voters in Cambria County from scanning their ballots.

The extension of the voting hours was announced in a statement…Read more

AmericaDecides2024: Trump Casts Ballot In Florida

Former President Donald Trump and Republican candidate in the ongoing United States (US) election has cast his ballot on Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Trump said…Read more

Okowa: PDP Demands Total Overhaul, Reform Of EFCC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is calling for the total overhaul of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), demanding that the control of the commission should be removed from the exclusive list.

The Supreme Court has already, some weeks ago, reserved judgement…Read more

Shettima Affirms Grassroot Solutions To Nat’l Nutrition Challenges

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to addressing its growing nutrition challenges through a community-driven strategy aimed at transforming nutrition outcomes across Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

This came just as the World Bank has lauded the N-774 initiative’s…Read more

Tinubu Promotes Acting COAS, Oluyede To Lieutenant General

President Bola Tinubu has approved the promotion of the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede to the rank of Lieutenant General, positioning him as the Acting COAS amid unconfirmed reports surrounding the health of Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja.

This promotion, confirmed by sources in the Presidential Villa…Read more

Gov Sule Presents N156.6bn 2024 Supplementary Budget To Nasarawa Assembly

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, on Tuesday, submitted the supplementary budget of N156.6bn to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

The Speaker of the State House, Danladi Jatsu who announced…Read more

Ondo 2024: Political Parties To Inspect Sensitive Materials – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged to allow critical stakeholders including political parties to inspect sensitive electoral materials before the commencement of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

The Chairman of the electoral umpire, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu…Read more

Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses Again

The National Grid on Tuesday collapsed again plunging Nigeria into darkness with the resultant socio-economic distortions.

The grid collapse was confirmed by Head, Corporate…Read more

BREAKING: Released #EndBadGovernance Protesters Arrive In Presidential Villa

The released 114 #EndBadGovernance protesters (minors and adults) who were earlier arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force and discharged by the Federal High Court in Abuja have arrived at the Presidential Villa.

Justice Obiora Egwatu, had earlier struck out the case against…Read more

Buhari Visits Borno Over Devastating Floods

The immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Buhari who arrived in the state in a flight was warmly…Read more

AmericaDecides2024: Polls Open In Arizona, Wisconsin, Other States

Amid the ongoing United States (US) presidential election, millions of Americans are set to vote in person, on Tuesday, November 5, as the nation decides who will be the next President of the United States of America (USA).

New Telegraph gathered that as of 8 a.m. Eastern Time, polls…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: