Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 5

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Rivers Elders Escalates Crisis As Fubara Sues For Peace, Apologises

The open support displayed by Rivers Elders for Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has escalated the crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the former governor after last Monday’s failed impeachment attempt.

While some observers had expected the elders, including the three current serving senators…Read more

Guber Candidates In Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Elections To Sign Peace Accord Wednesday

Ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, political parties and their candidates vying for the position of governor in the respective states will sign a peace accord.

According to the Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Abdulsalami Abubakar…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Commissions Second Bridge Within Five Days

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to commission the second bridge in less than seven days.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Governor will on Sunday, November 5, 2023…Read more

Lagos Cancels 50% Discount On BRT Fare

The Lagos State Government on Saturday announced the removal of the initial 50% discount on transport fare on the Public Transport System which was implemented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in August to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy on residents of the state.

The new directive was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA)…Read more

Sultan, Emir Of Ilorin, Naik, Others Converge To Pray For Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Mohammed Saad Abubakar, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, were among eminent personalities that gathered in Ilorin, Kwara State to offer special prayer for Nigeria.

The prayer, which was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu…Read more

JUST-IN: Private Jet Conveying Tinubu’s Minister Crash-Lands In Ibadan

The aircraft conveying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu back to Oyo State after the three-day retreat organised for ministers, permanent secretaries, presidential aides, and other high-ranking government officials at the presidential villa in Abuja crash landed near Ibadan Airport on Friday.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the incident is coming 48 hours…Read more

NPC: Tinubu Yet To Issue Date For 2023 Census

Barring the last minute change, there are strong indication that the National Population and Housing Census, earlier scheduled for this year, may not be held as planned.

It would be recalled that the National Population Commission (NPC) had initially scheduled a census to be conducted in 2022…Read more

Tinubu Unveils 8 Priority Areas Of His Administration

Following the three-day retreat organised for ministers, permanent secretaries, presidential aides, and other high-ranking government officials at the presidential villa in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu has unveiled the core focus areas of his administration to the Nigerian people.

In a statement issued via the State House website on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

N5bn Yacht: Navy Faces Payment Crisis Over N’Assembly Opposition

Following the criticism that has continued to greet the N5bn presidential yacht to be procured by the Federal Government listed in the 2023 supplementary budget submitted to the National Assembly, the Nigerian Navy on Friday affirmed that it had taken delivery of the yacht.

The Nigerian Navy confirmed the delivery of the presidential yacht on Friday…Read more

Tinubu Sends Strong Message To Ministers, WarAgainst Personal Ambitions

President Bola Tinubu has urged his ministers to ensure they do not put their personal goals ahead of the administration’s plan to pull Nigeria out of poverty.

President Tinubu made the plea on Friday during a three-day retreat organised for ministers, permanent secretaries…Read more

Gunfire Raises Suspicion Of Coup In Guinea-Bissau

Following an explosion of gunfire on Saturday in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, security personnel have barricaded the area.

As of the time of filling this report, the cause of the prolonged gunfire remains unclear in the West African country…Read more

Kalu Advocates Better Funding For Justice, Social Welfare Institutions

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said that inadequate funding of critical justice and social welfare institutions is hampering their ability to carry out their mandates effectively, and thereby compromising the welfare of most citizens, especially the vulnerable ones.

Kalu stated this in Abuja at the weekend during a meeting with a delegation from the United Nations Development Programme…Read more

Kogi Students’ WAEC Fees Payment: Gov Bello Has Cast His Name In Gold – Indigenes

The indigenes of Kogi State across the 21 Local Government Areas, on Saturday, commended Governor Yahaya Bello for paying the WAEC examination fees of students in the state’s public schools, saying he has cast his name in gold with the laudable initiative.

The indigenes, under the aegis of Kogi Collective Interest Group (KOGIC)…Read more

FG To Subsidise Adire Production To End Incursion Of Fake Fabrics – Edu

The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to subsidise the production of indigenous adire fabrics to end the incursion of adulterated Chinese adire in the Nigerian market.

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu…Read more

BIM-MASSOB Declares November 26 Ojokwu Memorial Day

The late former Biafra warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu who died many years ago, will resurrect on November 26.

This was made known on Friday in Awka, Anambra State by the leadership of the Biafra Independence Movement and Movement…Read more