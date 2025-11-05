Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 5

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wedesday, November 5th, 2025.

Genocide: China Warns US Govt Against Military Threat In Nigeria

The Chinese government has pledged its firm support to the President Bola Tinubu administration amid threats of military action by the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump.

New Telegraph had earlier

Court Clears PDP To Hold Nat’l Convention

Amid the leadership crisis and tension, the Oyo State High Court has cleared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to hold its elective National Convention scheduled to hold on November 15 and 16 in Ibadan.

New Telegraph gathered that

Oluyede Dismisses Christian Genocide In Nigeria

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Olufemi Oluyede, has dismissed claims of Christian genocide in the country, insisting that the Nigeria’s main security challenge remains terrorism.

Speaking to newsmen on

Tinubu Orders Education Minister To Prevent ASUU Strike

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to intensify negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and ensure that university lecturers do not embark on another strike.

Speaking to journalists

Shettima Leaves For 30th UN Climate Change Summit In Brazil

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Brazil to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 30th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) scheduled to hold in the South American country.

The summit, convened

Obaseki Refutes Claim Of Leaving N600bn Debt For Edo

Former Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has dismissed claims that his administration left a ₦600 billion debt burden for the state.

Obaseki, through his Media

Tinubu Declares State Of Emergency On Security Training Institutions

Perturbed by the state of training institutions for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other internal security agencies, President Bola Tinubu has declared emergency on the facilities.

President Tinubu's emergency

Genocide Allegation: Extremists Plotting To Divide Nigeria – Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has accused religious extremists of attempting to divide Nigeria along faith lines.

Speaking with State House

Senate Moves To Probe Railway Projects Executed Under Buhari

The Senate has resolved to launch a comprehensive investigation into all railway projects executed under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, following a series of derailments, vandalism, and mechanical failures on the Itakpe–Warri rail corridor.

The decision came after

Tinubu Seeks Senate’s Nod For N1.15trn Fresh Domestic Loan

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday requested the approval of the National Assembly for a fresh ₦1.15 trillion borrowing from the domestic debt market to help finance the deficit in the 2025 budget.

President Tinubu's request

‘My Passport Is Being Withheld’ – Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti has alleged that her international passport has been withheld.

Natasha, who took to her Facebook

Genocide: Lagos APC Reacts To Obi’s Comments On US Threats

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday criticised the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, over his reaction to the United States (US) recent designation of Nigeria as a “Country of particular concern.”

The party accused Obi

Damagum’s Purported Suspension Laughable – N’Central PDP

The North Central Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as laughable and insulting the purported suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) by four NWC members.

In a communiqué issued

Borno Govt Distributes 63 Patrol Vehicles To Security Agencies

In its efforts to enhance security across the state, the Borno State Government on Tuesday handed over 63 patrol vehicles to various security agencies, hunters, vigilantes, and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) operating in Maiduguri and its environs.

Out of the 63 vehicles,

Niger LG Poll: APC Wins All Chairmanship Seats

Following the Niger State Local Government (LG) election held on Saturday, November 1, the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have won the chairmanship seats conducted in all the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

The ruling party also won