Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 5

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tinubu Orders Investigation Into Detention, Arraignment Of Minors Over #EndBadGovernance Protest

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation into the arrest, detention and arraignment of some minors arrested by the Police over their involvement in the #EndBadGovernace protest a few months ago.

This was made known in Monday by the Minister of Information

Protest Hits NNPCL Towers Over Fuel Crisis

No fewer than 20,000 protesters on Monday stormed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) towers in Abuja demanding the immediate resignation of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari.

The protesters, led by the Two Million Man March Against

Ojukwu, Oduwole Express Commitment To Key Into Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The newly sworn-in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and that of Trade and Investments, Jumoke Oduwole have expressed their commitments to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Both Ministers

Debate: Aiyedatiwa Performance Is Excellent – Akinlosotu

The Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, Mr Wale Akinyosotu, has hailed the performance of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship debate on Sunday.

Akinyosotu said Aiyedatiwa trounced his opponent

Ondo Poll: NECO Announces New Date For 2024 SSCE External Exams

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the adjustment in the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External timetable in response to the forthcoming Ondo State Governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The modified timetable which was released in a statement titled

Tinubu Reveals Nigeria's Debt Service To Revenue Ratio Drops To 65% The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu on Monday disclosed that Nigeria's debt service-to-revenue ratio has decreased from approximately 97 per cent to 65 per cent. The President who spoke during the swearing in of the seven #EndBadGovernance: Tinubu Directs Release Of Minors Arrested Following the arrest and subsequent arraignment of minors of the #EndBadGovernance protests held in several parts of the country in August, President Bola Tinubu on Monday directed the immediate release of all the children. The Minister of Information and National Orientation Gov. Sule Swears In Newly Elected LG Chairmen Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule yesterday swore in the newly elected Chairmen of the 13 Local Government Area of the State and charged them to be prudent, transparent and accountable in managing the resources. Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the government Tinubu Tasks Newly Appointed Ministers President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the newly-appointed ministers to see their work as a call for service and join the team to rescue the country. President Tinubu who gave this charge at the Council Chambers Tinubu Swears In Seven Newly-Appointed Ministers President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, officially inaugurated the seven new ministers cleared by the Senate last week Thursday. President Tinubu swore them in at a ceremony held Ondo 2024: We'll Improve On Election Result Management – INEC The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has said the commission has learned lessons from some of the shortcomings in the Edo State election. Yakubu, who was in Akure, the Ondo State capital, ahead Subsidy Removal, Forex Exchange Policy New Bold Reform – Edun The twin reform policies by the administration of President Bola Ahmed are necessary and long overdue to restore the economy to sound footing. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Hardship: Remi Tinubu, Ribadu To Lead Nat'l Interfaith Prayers The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu have been urged to lead national prayers to seek God's intervention in the country's economic hardship. The Director General of the National Prayer Forum (NPF) No Cabal In Presidency, Tinubu In Charge – Sunday Dare The Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare, has dismissed claims that a cabal is controlling the operations of the government for President Bola Tinubu. Speaking on Channel Television's Politics Today on Sunday US Election: I'll End Gaza War, Harris Vows In less than 24 hours to the much anticipated United States (US) election, the Democratic candidate and Vice President, Kamala Harris on Sunday said she would end the war in Gaza. Harris spoke the final stretch of her campaign in Michigan

