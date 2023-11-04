Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 4

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Order Creating Lagos Int’l Financial Centre Council

As part of efforts to make Lagos the number one financial hub and choice destination for investors from all over the world, the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has signed an Executive Order, establishing the Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC) Council.

The governor also said that the state will be making history as the first African participant

Falana Faults Kano Tribunal Verdict, Demands Justice

Nigeria’s leading human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has faulted the verdict by the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Recall that Governor Yusuf was declared duly elected by the electoral

Don’t Bow To PDP Blackmail, APC Tells Judiciary

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the judiciary not to bow to the blackmail of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The party, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka

NLC, TUC To Embark On Nationwide Strike Over Attack On President

Following the attack on the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) President, Joe Ajaero in Owerri, Imo State, the leadership of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have issued a 5-day ultimatum for the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in Imo State.

The leadership of the organised Labour gave this ultimatum on Friday, November 3

Yakubu Calls On Security Agencies To Collaborate With INEC To Ensure Peaceful Election

In preparation for the Bayelsa State Governorship Election which comes up on Saturday, November 11, the Independent National Electoral Commission has urged the security agencies operating in the three states where the off-cycle election will take place to help ensure that there is a free, fair and credible election.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa during a meeting with security agencies, Professor Mahmood Yakubu

Reps Promise Smooth Conduct Of Census

The House of Representatives Committee on Population has pledged to work with relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth conduct of the census in the country.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Jimi Odimayo (APC-l, Ondo) made

Owerri: Labour Blows Hot, May Embark On Strike Wednesday

Following the brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, some workers and journalists in Owerri the capital of Imo State, organised labour on Friday reeled out some demands which they insisted must be met or they cripple the nation’s economy from next Wednesday, the 8th of November 2023.

In a joint briefing, Deputy Presidents of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC)

Anarchy Looms Over Akpabio’s Announcement Of FERMA Board As Executive Board Members

Unions in the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), have warned that anarchy looms in the agency, over the reference of some members of the board as executive board members by President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

Recall that Akpabio while announcing the constitution of a new board for FERMA

Prophet Okwuwe Sends Strong Messages To Peter Obi

The Minister in charge of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission, Pastor Kingsley Okwukwe has prophesied that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, will eventually rise to prominence.

Recall that Okwukwe had recently expressed serious worry following the Supreme Court's decision

APC Reacts To UK Planned Protest Against Tinubu

The leadership of the United Kingdom (UK) chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the planned protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London as a misadventure.

The Chairman of the UK chapter of the party, Tunde Doherty

NNPCL To Supply Dangote Refinery 6m Barrels In December

In line with the NUPRC appeal and caution, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has agreed to supply 650,000 barrels per day to Dangote refinery with up to six million barrels of crude oil by the end of December.

This, according to reports, will be used to test run the refinery

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar Amid CBN’s Forex Initiative

In an unprecedented development, the value of the Nigerian Naira has appreciated against the United States (US) dollar with prices below N1,000 for the first time in 44 days on all exchange avenues, including the black market.

The Naira appreciated by N118 in a matter of hours as of Thursday

Reps To Help FG Recover $20bn Unremitted Oil Revenue

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, has pledged to assist the federal government in recovering $20 billion in revenue from the sector.

He said the Committee will legislate for energy, security, professionalism

Over 1,700 Unity Schools Teachers Writes Tinubu Over Unpaid Salary, Arrears

The Federal Government has been urged to pay the three-year salaries of over 1700 teachers and education officers who were hired into the Federal Unity Colleges in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Prof. Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education made the plea in an open letter sent to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, November 3

Oyo NLC, TUC To Skip Work To Attend Congress On Monday

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chapters in Oyo State have called on employees across the state not to report to work on Monday.

This was contained in a joint press statement issued on Friday by the TUC Chairman, Comrade Bosun Olabiyi Agoro