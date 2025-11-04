Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 4

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, November 4th, 2025.

Canada Joins US In Condemning Killing Of Christians In Nigeria

The Canadian Government has joined the United States (US) in raising alarm over the alleged ongoing attacks and systematic genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

The development followed…Read More

Genocide: Obi Reacts To Trump’s Military Threat

On Monday, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said the threats from the United States (US) President Donald Trump to invade Nigeria with military force over Christian genocide claims should give every Nigerian serious concern.

New Telegraph had earlier…Read More

IPOB Plans Protest Against Nigeria’s Diplomatic Delegation To Washington

To buttress its claim of systematic ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, abductions, burning of churches and displacement of indigenous peoples in Nigeria, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a notice of protest to “Judeo-Christians and Biafrans in the US, to assemble in Washington, DC, to protest against alleged Nigerian government diplomatic outreach to the US government.

The notice issued by IPOB USA,…Read More

Genocide: NSA, Security Chiefs To Brief Media

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the nation’s security chiefs will on Monday brief the media on the alleged genocide in Nigeria in response to the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s recent remarks.

The Director-General…Read More

My Mission Is To Reposition PDP, Unite Aggrieved Parties – Abdulrahman

The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Abdulrahman, has promised to reposition the party and unite all aggrieved members together ahead of the 2027 general election.

New Telegraph reports…Read More

Nigeria Masses To Benefit 50 Tax Exemptions – Oyedele

Ahead of January 1, 2026, implementation of the new tax laws, the presidential fiscal policy and tax reform committee said the Nigerian masses are eligible for 50 tax exemptions.

The Chairman of the presidential…Read More

Gov Diri Formally Joins APC

On Monday, the Governor of Bayelsa State, formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Diri, who resigned from…Read More

Abbas Leads House Delegation To 8th China Int’l Import Expo

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, is currently leading a high-level delegation of the House to the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled to hold in Shanghai on Wednesday, 5th November 2025.

A statement from Abbas’ Special Adviser…Read More

Genocide: Akpabio Distances Self From Post Mocking Trump

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed a viral social media post linking him to comments allegedly mocking United States (US) President Donald Trump over his recent threat of military action in Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports…Read More

Genocide: Presidency Debunks Tinubu’s Planned Visit To US

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, on Monday dismissed a report claiming that President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to visit the United States (US) on Tuesday for a meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance.

The clarification came after…Read More

Otedola Commends Tinubu Over 15% Import Tariff On Petrol, Diesel

Billionaire businessman and Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola, has commended President Bola Tinubu for introducing a 15 per cent import tariff on petrol and diesel, describing the move as a bold and strategic step to protect Nigeria’s local refining industry.

Otedola, in a statement on…Read More

Genocide: Kumuyi Debunks Report Against US Govt Theft

The Deeper Christian Life Ministry has denied a viral online report claiming that its General Overseer, Pastor William Kumuyi, accused the United States of attempting to plunder Nigeria’s natural resources while dismissing claims of Christian genocide in the country.

New Telegraph reports…Read More

Tinubu Appoints Five New Perm. Secs To Strengthen Service Delivery

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of five (5) new Permanent Secretaries to fill existing vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

The newly appointed…Read More

Reps, Senate, Govs To Meet S’East New State Proponents Nov 14

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and other lawmakers in the House and Senate are to meet with proponents of the new state in the Southeast as part of ongoing consultations on state creation in the region.

The meeting, scheduled…Read More

Genocide: Nigeria Needs Support To Grow Democracy, Not Attack – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted to the threat by the American president, Donald Trump, to attack Nigeria for failure to protect Christians from terrorists’ attacks, but said what Nigeria needs is support to grow her democracy.

ADC in a statement by…Read More