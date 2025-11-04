Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 4

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, November 4th, 2025.
Canada Joins US In Condemning Killing Of Christians In Nigeria
The Canadian Government has joined the United States (US) in raising alarm over the alleged ongoing attacks and systematic genocide against Christians in Nigeria.
The development followed…Read More
Genocide: Obi Reacts To Trump’s Military Threat
On Monday, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said the threats from the United States (US) President Donald Trump to invade Nigeria with military force over Christian genocide claims should give every Nigerian serious concern.
New Telegraph had earlier…Read More
IPOB Plans Protest Against Nigeria’s Diplomatic Delegation To Washington
To buttress its claim of systematic ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, abductions, burning of churches and displacement of indigenous peoples in Nigeria, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a notice of protest to “Judeo-Christians and Biafrans in the US, to assemble in Washington, DC, to protest against alleged Nigerian government diplomatic outreach to the US government.
The notice issued by IPOB USA,…Read More
Genocide: NSA, Security Chiefs To Brief Media
The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the nation’s security chiefs will on Monday brief the media on the alleged genocide in Nigeria in response to the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s recent remarks.
The Director-General…Read More
My Mission Is To Reposition PDP, Unite Aggrieved Parties – Abdulrahman
The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Abdulrahman, has promised to reposition the party and unite all aggrieved members together ahead of the 2027 general election.
New Telegraph reports…Read More
Nigeria Masses To Benefit 50 Tax Exemptions – Oyedele
Ahead of January 1, 2026, implementation of the new tax laws, the presidential fiscal policy and tax reform committee said the Nigerian masses are eligible for 50 tax exemptions.
The Chairman of the presidential…Read More
Gov Diri Formally Joins APC
On Monday, the Governor of Bayelsa State, formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Diri, who resigned from…Read More
Abbas Leads House Delegation To 8th China Int’l Import Expo
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, is currently leading a high-level delegation of the House to the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled to hold in Shanghai on Wednesday, 5th November 2025.
A statement from Abbas’ Special Adviser…Read More
Genocide: Akpabio Distances Self From Post Mocking Trump
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed a viral social media post linking him to comments allegedly mocking United States (US) President Donald Trump over his recent threat of military action in Nigeria.
New Telegraph reports…Read More
Genocide: Presidency Debunks Tinubu’s Planned Visit To US
The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, on Monday dismissed a report claiming that President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to visit the United States (US) on Tuesday for a meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance.
The clarification came after…Read More
Otedola Commends Tinubu Over 15% Import Tariff On Petrol, Diesel
Billionaire businessman and Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola, has commended President Bola Tinubu for introducing a 15 per cent import tariff on petrol and diesel, describing the move as a bold and strategic step to protect Nigeria’s local refining industry.
Otedola, in a statement on…Read More
Genocide: Kumuyi Debunks Report Against US Govt Theft
The Deeper Christian Life Ministry has denied a viral online report claiming that its General Overseer, Pastor William Kumuyi, accused the United States of attempting to plunder Nigeria’s natural resources while dismissing claims of Christian genocide in the country.
New Telegraph reports…Read More
Tinubu Appoints Five New Perm. Secs To Strengthen Service Delivery
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of five (5) new Permanent Secretaries to fill existing vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.
The newly appointed…Read More
Reps, Senate, Govs To Meet S’East New State Proponents Nov 14
The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and other lawmakers in the House and Senate are to meet with proponents of the new state in the Southeast as part of ongoing consultations on state creation in the region.
The meeting, scheduled…Read More
Genocide: Nigeria Needs Support To Grow Democracy, Not Attack – ADC
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted to the threat by the American president, Donald Trump, to attack Nigeria for failure to protect Christians from terrorists’ attacks, but said what Nigeria needs is support to grow her democracy.
ADC in a statement by…Read More