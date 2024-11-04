Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 4

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, November 4, 2024

Ondo 2024: Aiyedatiwa, Ajayi Differ On Security Vote, Minimum Wage

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his counterpart in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Agboola Ajayi, differed sharply on the amount collected on security vote monthly and the amount that was supposed to be paid as minimum wage to the state public workers.

Ajayi had, during a debate anchored on Channels Television…Read more

Atiku Would’ve Run Regime Of Cronyism – Presidency

The Presidency has said that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar would have run a regime of cronyism if he had won the 2023 Presidential election.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga in a press release responding…Read more

Dangote Tackles IPMAN, PETROAN

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has said that it believes the price of its fuel is competitive relative to the price of imports.

It also said that If anyone claims they can land fuel at a price…Read more

Obaseki Leads Thanksgiving Service To Mark End Of Tenure

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Sunday led a thanksgiving service to mark the end of his eight-year tenure as governor.

Read more The service, held at the newly renovated Interdenominational…

As Nigeria’s President, I Would’ve Adopted Gradualist Approach To Remove Subsidy – Atiku Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said he would have adopted a gradualist approach, in the removal of fuel subsidy, if he were to be Nigeria’s president He also stated that his reform in the oil industry would begin…Read more APC Clears All Chairmanship Elections In C’River Cross River State Local government election on Saturday turned out to be a single-party affair as all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were elected to the position of Chairmen. The results which was declared by the Chairman of the Cross River…Read more Ekwunife Reveals S’East Govs Strategies To Revive Region’s Devt, Combat Insecurity Senator Uche Ekwunife, the Director General of the South-East Governors Forum (SEGOF), has revealed strategies by the South-East Governors to efface obstacles inhibiting the development of the region. Ekwunife in a statement made available to journalists…Read more Rivers Crisis Is All About Control Of State Resources – Fubara Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has revealed that the current political crisis rocking the State is all about the control of the state resources, assuring Rivers people that he will continue to utilize the state resources judiciously for their betterment. Fubara made this revelation while addressing the congregation…Read more Tinubu To Swear In Seven New Ministers Monday President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, November 4, swear in the seven newly appointed ministers following the confirmation of the Senate. This development marks a significant step in President Tinubu’s…Read more Obi: Women Are Not As Corrupt As Men Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has opened up on gender influences in corruption, saying women are not as corrupt as men. According to him, the issue of corruption, suggesting…Read more Renewable Energy: Reps Invite NNPCL, REA, NSIA Others As It Begins $2bn Probe The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy has invited different organisations as it begins the probe of $2 billion renewable energy grants and investments meant for the development of the renewable energy sector in Nigeria. They include the Rural Electrification Agency, Nigeria National Petroleum…Read more Ondo 2024: Ex-PDP Rep Member, One Other Defect To APC Two former Chairmen of Akoko Northeast Local Government, Olalekan Bada and Stephen Olemija have defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikare-Akoko, the headquarters of the Local Government. Olemija was in the House of Representatives to represent Akoko…Read more Obaseki Must Account For N1.5trn Revenues, Allocations In 8yrs – Edo Leaders Barely one week to the inauguration of Senator Monday Okpebholo-led Government in Edo, political leaders and other critical stakeholders from the State, have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to go after those who have allegedly stolen funds and other assets. This is even as the leaders are insisting that the out-going Governor…Read more Abbas, Akume Urges Nigerians To Invest In Waste Recycling Business Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume have advised Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunities existing in waste management recycling in order to create wealth and jobs for the society. Both gave the advice at the launch of a book titled, “Recycling…Read more 2027: Nigerians Will Vote PDP To End Hardship, Bad Policies Of APC – Odefa The National Vice Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), South-East Zone Chief Ali Odefa, has restated that Nigerian citizens will vote massively for the opposition PDP during the 2027 general elections to end hardship and bad policies of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). Odefa made this assertion in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital…Read more

