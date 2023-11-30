Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 30

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Do All Within Your Power To Reduce Nigeria’s High Debt Profile, Akpabio To Tinubu

The President of tAbujaenate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, implored President Bola Tinubu to do everything within his power to reduce the nation’s high debt profile.

Akpabio made this call in his welcome address at the National Assembly Complex…Read more

Atiku At 77: Ex-VP Dedicated Patriot, Bridge Builder – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a dedicated bridge builder and patriot who will continue to make sacrifices for the country.

Eze, who stated this in a statement, while eulogizing Atiku who just turned 77 years old…Read more

800 Litigation: Wike Discards FCTA Lawyers, Hires 24 SANs For Legal Fireworks

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Wednesday, said he has hired 24 Senior Advocates of Nigeria ( SANs) to handle about 800 land-related cases pending in the FCT administration.

This development came on the heels of speculation that lawyers employed by FCTA…Read more

BREAKING: Aiyedatiwa To Preside Over Exco Meeting

Three months after, the Executive Council meeting of the Ondo State Government is set to hold on Thursday under the leadership of Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

New Telegraph recalls that the political crisis rocked the state following the stalled…Read more

Tinubu’s N27.5trn 2024 Budget Proposal, Deceitful – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had described the N27.5 trillion budget proposed by President Bola Tinubu for the 2024 fiscal year, as deceitful.

The party warned that if passed by the National Assembly…Read more

FG Woos Foreign Mining Investors With Lower Production Cost

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Oladele Alake, on Wednesday, pitched for more investment in Nigeria as he listed unique advantages such as lower production cost due to surface mining and billions of dollars in untapped minerals.

Alake made this remark while addressing a global stakeholders forum…Read more

Kogi Guber: Why I Won’t Challenge My Loss In Court – Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the just concluded Kogi State Governorship election, has said he will not seek legal redress following his electoral loss at the November 11 poll.

Melaye who made the announcement during a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday…Read more

Diri Presents N480.9bn 2024 Budget To Bayelsa Assembly

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Wednesday, presented the 2024 budget of N480.99 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

Presenting the appropriation bill christened: “Budget of Sustainable and Shared Prosperity…Read more

Tinubu Unveils N27.5trn 2024 Budget Proposal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, presented a N27.5 Trillion 2024 Budget Proposal to the Joint Session of the 10th National Assembly.

The proposal comprises a non-debt recurrent expenditure of N9.92 trillion naira while debt service is projected to be N8.25 trillion naira and capital expenditure is N8.7 trillion.

In presenting the budget, Tinubu said that Nigeria remained committed to meeting its debt obligations and has projected that debt service…Read more

JAMB Fixes Date For 2024 UTME Registration, Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has fixed dates for commencement of registration and conduct of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A statement by JAMB Public Communication Advisor(PAC), Dr. Fabian Benjamin…Read more

Tinubu: Renewed Hope Agenda To Create Trillion-Dollar Economy Within 10-Year

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda can leverage Nigeria’s population and resources to build a trillion-dollar economy within the next decade.

President Tinubu made this declaration during the opening session of the 2023 National Engineering Conference, Exhibition…Read more

Mbah Meets Tinubu, Seeks Construction Of Enugu Int’l Airport’s Cargo Terminal

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has met with President Bola Tinubu to seek collaboration with the Federal Government for the construction of the cargo wing of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in the state.

This came as he acknowledged that the various policies of the federal government…Read more

FULL TEXT: Tinubu’s 2024 Budget Speech At Nat’l Assembly

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, November 29 presented the 2024 appropriation bill tagged “Renewed Hope” before a joint session of the 10th National Assembly.

The President in his presentation outlined the major sectors of the economy…Read more

S’Court Cancels Dec 31 Deadline, Says Old, New Notes To Coexist

The Supreme Court has ruled that the old and new naira notes will continue to co-exist as legal tender until further notice.

It would be recalled that late last year the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Arrives N’Assembly For 2024 Budget Presentation

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly complex for the 2024 budget presentation.

President Tinubu got to the N’Assembly at exactly 11: 04 am on Wednesday amid heavy security…Read more